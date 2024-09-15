Remarks by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan at the Annamalai University Alumni Association (Singapore Chapter) Silver Jubilee, 15 September 2024

Dr S P Thinnappan, Advisor Annamalai University Alumni Association

Congratulations on celebrating the AAA Singapore Chapter’s silver jubilee, which is a milestone achievement. Happy to see so many of you here today.

Looking back at the history of Annamalai University, it was founded in the early 1920s, by Rajah Sir Annamalai Chettiar, who returned to Tamil Nadu with a mission to provide quality education to the people in Tamil Nadu and to promote Tamil literature.

Now it is worth remembering that this is early 1920s, that means a century ago. A century ago, the British were in India, and it was known as the British Raj. Singapore was a British colony. My ancestors, my great grandfather, came from South India. At that time, today's Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, were all one state which was called the Madras state. My great grandfather came here to Singapore a century ago. But of course, he didn't have the privilege of going to Annamalai University. He was a tailor and he worked his hands.

Think about the significance of that time, the 1920s was after the First World War. The British were still in India, but it was a time change. It's also worthwhile remembering that Sir Annamalai was a banker and an industrialist. He was successful in his business. He opened his mind by traveling, studying overseas. But he didn't stop there. Having achieved success, having received an education, he came back with a mission to educate other segments of society.

So, the first point to remember that this was a time of change. Second that it was a combination of business and entrepreneurship. And the third point to remember is that with education, it is then passing it on. It is like the yeast that causes bread to rise - passing it on so that a wider segment society can benefit from the opportunities of change, benefit from the opportunities that business success presents, and benefit of educating a wider segment of society.

This is a very inspiring story. That is also why it is no surprise that Annamalai University has today grown into one of the largest, most prestigious universities, one of the oldest and most significant in South India. And in fact, this year, we celebrate the 95th anniversary of the university.

Now, focussing on Singapore and the alumni association in Singapore, all of you who are here. The alumni of the Annamalai University have been actively contributing to business, education, and also to helping Singapore navigate the changes of our time. 100 years later, the world is changing again. And if you think about it, in the past 100 years, what has happened is that India is no longer a colony. India became independent in 1947. In fact, last year, India has now grown to be the fifth largest economy in the world, overtaking the UK. And by 2027, it aims to be the third largest economy.

It is also a period of change because of the revolution in digital technologies, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and renewable energy. I can tell you from experience interacting with both Prime Minister Modi and the Indian Ministers last week, India intends to be at the forefront of those changes.

If we think about Singapore, it is that Singapore is also another city state, where big changes are happening, big opportunities are available, where there is a focus on the highest quality of education, a fair and just society, a multiracial society, where all of you can contribute and compete, and can be part of a growing story.

So I want to commend the Alumni Association's commitment to a range of social activities, which you see, because that builds bridges, builds community spirit, not just amongst yourselves, but across with all the other races, religions, languages and communities in Singapore.

I'm very glad that you have continued to work very closely with the People's Association and with SINDA. This represents your commitment to continue with the ideals of your founder. Remember - business success, education, contribution. And I want to support the Alumni Association, of course, since I come from the Bukit Panjang area, for also supporting us in the grassroots and in the many community celebrations and events.

I want to also commend you for organising a very successful entrepreneurship network, namely the event that you organised in November 2023, E-Net. You brought together different members of the community to learn from each other, help one another, and to compete more effectively in this rapidly changing world.

I am glad to see as I look around the room, I can see many women as well. I'm glad that you have inaugurated a new Women Entrepreneur Wing. It promotes inclusivity and empowerment, and this will benefit and inspire women in the community.

Let me end by saying that we celebrate 25 years the Annamalai University Alumni Association in Singapore, celebrate 95 years of Annamalai University, celebrate the ideals of the foundation of the university. We are grateful for the opportunities that education provided. And I thank you for your contributions to Singapore, to the entire multiracial, multilingual community of Singapore. I wish you all the best of health, much success in the years to come. And that we all live up to the ideals of our parents, our grandparents, and the benefactors who have given us the opportunities upon which we now have the benefit of growing and progressing forward on.

Thank you all.

