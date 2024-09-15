Lin Shidong and Sun Yingsha crowned champions of WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, September 15 - The finals of WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, were played today (15 September) at the Macao East Asian Games Dome. China’s Lin Shidong and Sun Yingsha won the men’s and women’s singles title, respectively.

Sun Yingsha clinched the crown after securing a 4-2 victory (11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 4-11, 11-8, 11-4) over compatriot Wang Yidi. Lin Shidong then capped his campaign on a high note after dominating the final 4-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-8, 11-8) over Germany’s Dang Qiu.

Distinguished guests attending the award ceremony included: Ho Iat Seng, Chief Executive of the Macao SAR, and his wife; Liu Guoliang, WTT Board Chair, International Table Tennis Federation Deputy President and Chinese Table Tennis Association President; Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government; Ho Ioc San, Chief of Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government; Wan Sucheng, Director-General of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Gao Yuan, Director of the Department of Information and Public Diplomacy of the Commissioner's Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR; Steve Dainton, WTT Chief Executive Officer, ITTF Group Chief Executive Officer; Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group; and Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group.

For more details, please visit the event’s website at wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.