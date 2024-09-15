Emir of Qatar to visit Canada

CANADA, September 15 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will visit Ottawa from September 17 to 18, 2024.

During the visit, the Prime Minister and the Emir will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including in Gaza. The leaders will also discuss other issues of mutual concern, including the situation in Afghanistan and efforts toward a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

As Canada and Qatar celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations this year, the visit will also provide an opportunity to explore ways to further expand co-operation on a range of shared bilateral priorities. This includes growing trade and investment, promoting sustainable development, and creating opportunities for people and businesses in both countries.

“I look forward to welcoming His Highness the Emir of Qatar on his first visit to Canada. Our two countries are important partners, and together we will strengthen our ties and create opportunities for our peoples.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

This will be His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s first official visit to Canada.

Canada and Qatar established diplomatic relations in 1974. More than 9,000 Canadians live in Qatar, where they contribute to an active and dynamic community.

In 2023, Canada’s exports to Qatar totalled over $227 million, and imports from Qatar reached close to $200 million. In 2022, commercial services trade between our two countries totalled $51 million.

Canada and Qatar work closely in multilateral forums, including the International Civil Aviation Organization, the United Nations, La Francophonie, and the World Trade Organization.

