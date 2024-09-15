Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra, President of the Republic of Nicaragua

AZERBAIJAN, September 15 - 15 September 2024, 11:00

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Nicaragua - Independence Day.

I believe that we will continue our joint efforts successfully to strengthen friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Nicaragua and expand our cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Nicaragua everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 12 September 2024

