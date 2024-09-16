The 2024 CMG Mid-Autumn Festival Gala places Chinese tradition in a modern context

Revealing the highlights of the 2024 CMG Mid-Autumn Festival Gala, including the performances by international guests.

BEIJING, CHINA, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mid-Autumn Festival, one of China’s most traditional holidays, falls on the 15th day of the eighth month by the lunar calendar – this year September 17th. Celebrated by Chinese people around the world, it is an occasion for friends and family to get together and think of home and absent loved ones.In recent times, the China Media Group annual Mid-Autumn Festival Gala has become an important part of the celebrations, watched by people in China and around the world. Broadcast from a different location each time, the Gala this year comes from the northeastern city of Shenyang. The songs, dances and other performances, rich in Chinese traditional culture, convey a powerful romantic message of the whole world coming together beneath the same moon.A main theme of this year’s Gala is tradition in a modern context. The hosts will be dressed in neo-classical clothing, and some of the country’s best-loved pop stars will perform songs adapted from ancient Chinese poems. Also featured will be local favorites, such as the northeastern errenzhuan dance and folk songs. In a special presentation, the Liaoning Provincial Museum will display some of the most precious items in its collection, including famous paintings and ceramics from the Northern Song, Qing, Tang and Yuan dynasties. The Gala will also be a celebration of international cross—cultural artistic harmony, with an appearance by Richard Clayderman to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, as well as by acclaimed Hungarian pianist Balázs Havasi, and one of Kazakhstan’s most popular singers, Dimash Qudaibergen.The earliest known reference to Mid Autumn is found in the 3000-year-old classic, Rites of the Zhou. First widely celebrated in the Tang Dynasty, Mid-Autumn Festival came to prominence in the Ming and Qing Dynasties, as a holiday on a par with Chinese New Year.The CMG 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala will be broadcast simultaneously to a global audience at 8pm Beijing Time on September 17, 2024, on CCTV-1, CCTV-3, CCTV-4, CCTV-15 and social media platforms including CCTV NEWS, China Media Group Mobile and CCTV.com, as well as on various China Media Group-associated radio stations and overseas social media platforms. This Mid-Autumn, let the world come together beneath the full moon!

