PHILIPPINES, September 15 - Press Release

September 15, 2024 Cayetano supports Taguig's push for EMBO's equal voting right "Sana makaboto ang tao, sana lahat may representative, sana maganda future natin." Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Friday advocated for the right of the EMBO barangays to vote for a representative in Congress, saying the residents there should not be left without a representative. "It's so heartwarming to see all of you here together with one direction and one goal na sana lahat ng tao makaboto at lahat ay may representative, at sana maganda future natin," Cayetano said as he joined barangay and city-level officials of Taguig in a meeting on September 13, 2024 to discuss the inclusion of the EMBO barangays in the legislative districts of the city. "The reality is it's been a hard battle for everyone. We want better, we want best," he added. As of writing, the 10 EMBO barangays, which the Supreme Court has ruled with finality as part of Taguig, have yet to be assigned to a legislative district because the decision itself did not address to which district they would now belong, leaving the barangays in a state of uncertainty. The lack of particularity in the SC decision has made it unclear whether the EMBO citizens must vote for their Representative under the Taguig-Pateros' first district or the second district of Taguig, putting their constitutional right to vote and run for a Congressional seat on the line. The filing of candidacy for the 2025 elections starts on October 1, 2024. "Ang sabi ng Comelec, walang problema, makakaboto kayo sa council, mayor, vice mayor, pero hindi kayo makakaboto sa congressman. Doon lumitaw ang problema," Cayetano explained. Acknowledging the complexity of the problem, the Senator said EMBO residents' constitutional rights to vote and run for office, if they so wish, must not be denied, otherwise they would be disenfranchised as voters. He said the "fairer" way to ensure that the EMBO citizens' rights are upheld is to include them under a Taguig district, as retaining them under the second district of Makati is not legally possible due to the SC decision. "Kailangan ang tao may tiwala sa gobyerno. And wala kang tiwala kung wala kang participation," he said. The local leaders of Taguig are considering options including the creation of a third district or the distribution of the 10 barangays among the two existing districts, but this must be done with the consensus of the EMBO barangays. "Whatever you decide, let's make sure of three things: one, that every single Taguigeño can buy into a vision for Taguig; second, that people can vote; and third, that people can run [for office]," he told them. "Kung sino man ang tatakbo, they will present their vision, pero it has to be a vision for Taguig, not for Lower Taguig, Upper Taguig, or EMBO. Sa Taguig, iisa lang tayo," he added. Pantay na karapatan ng EMBO na makapaghalal ng representante, itinaguyod ni Cayetano "Sana makaboto ang tao, sana lahat may representative, at sana maganda future natin." Itinaguyod ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Biyernes ang karapatan ng mga taga-EMBO barangay na bumoto ng kanilang kinatawan sa Kongreso. Diin niya, hindi dapat pabayaang walang representasyon sa lehislatibo ang mga residente ng EMBO. "It's so heartwarming to see all of you here together with one direction and one goal na sana lahat ng tao makaboto at lahat ay may representative, at sana maganda future natin," wika ng senador nitong September 13 sa isang pagpupulong ng barangay at city-level officials ng Taguig. Tinalakay nila ang pinakamainam na paraan para maisama ang mga EMBO barangay sa legislative districts ng Taguig. "The reality is it's been a hard battle for everyone. We want better, we want best," wika ni Cayetano. Sa kasalukuyan, ang 10 EMBO barangay, na ayon sa Supreme Court ay bahagi ng Taguig, ay hindi pa nakatalaga sa anumang legislative district dahil hindi isinaad sa SC decision kung saang distrito sila dapat na ilagay. Dahil dito, hindi malinaw kung sa unang distrito ng Taguig-Pateros o sa ikalawang distrito ng Taguig dapat bumoto ang mga taga-EMBO. Magsisimula na sa October 1, 2024 ang paghahain ng kandidatura para sa halalan 2025. "Ang sabi ng Comelec, walang problema, makakaboto kayo sa council, mayor, vice mayor, pero hindi kayo makakaboto sa congressman. Doon lumitaw ang problema," paliwanag ni Cayetano. Aniya, gaano man kaalanganin ang sitwasyon, hindi dapat mapagkaitan ang mga taga-EMBO ng kanilang karapatang bumoto at tumakbo sa pwesto kung kanilang nanaisin. Mungkahi niya, "mas patas" at mas matitiyak ang karapatang ito ng mga mamamayan ng EMBO kung isasama sila sa legislative district ng Taguig, dahil hindi na sila pwedeng ibilang sa Makati alinsunod sa SC decision. "Kailangan ang tao may tiwala sa gobyerno. And wala kang tiwala kung wala kang participation," dagdag niya. Kinokonsidera ng mga pinuno ng Taguig ang paglikha ng ikatlong distrito o ang pag-distribute ng 10 EMBO barangay sa dalawang umiiral na distrito. Sa pagpili, kailangan ang pagsang-ayon ng EMBO. "Whatever you decide, let's make sure of three things: one, that every single Taguigeño can buy into a vision for Taguig; second, that people can vote; and third, that people can run [for office]," paghimok ni Cayetano sa kanila. "Kung sino man ang tatakbo, they will present their vision, pero it has to be a vision for Taguig, not for Lower Taguig, Upper Taguig, or EMBO. Sa Taguig, iisa lang tayo," dagdag niya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.