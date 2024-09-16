Panorays Launches Innovative Addition for Streamlined DORA Compliance

The new release simplifies the Register of Information reporting, ensuring that Panorays' customers are prepared for DORA compliance.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Panorays, a leading provider of third-party cyber risk management solutions, is proud to announce the release of a new one-click reporting feature designed to simplify and streamline compliance with the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).With the 2025 compliance deadline quickly approaching, Panorays customers are already well-positioned to meet DORA requirements, as the DORA ICT third-party risk pillars are inherently integrated into Panorays' TPCRM processes.To achieve full compliance with DORA by 2025, businesses must monitor their technology supply chain up to the Nth level and report on third-party ICT relationships and concentration risks to regulatory bodies.Panorays provides the necessary tools to make this possible:-Vendor Categorization: Classify and document vendors by criticality, sensitivity, and their relationship to critical and important functions (CIFAs).-DORA Compliance Assessment: Evaluate ICT compliance with DORA requirements.-Risk Management: Identify and manage 4th and 5th party risks.-Reporting: Generate reports on third-party ICT relationships and concentration risks.-Monitoring & Incident Response: Ensure continuous monitoring and efficient response to incidents.New DORA Reporting Capabilities:With just a click, Panorays can now generate a complete DORA Register of Information report by consolidating all necessary tabs and fields into a ready-to-send document for Supervisory Authorities (SA). This feature eliminates the confusion and hassle associated with creating DORA reports, using our built-in DORA templates, ensuring that compliance is straightforward and stress-free.Key Benefits & Capabilities:- Automation: Simplify and automate the process of completing DORA’s spreadsheet-driven Register of Information format, which are cumbersome due to multiple tabs, rows, and feature many columns with coded values.- Time Efficiency: Save valuable time and effort by integrating Register of Information reporting directly into your process, consolidating all required information.- Error Reduction: Minimize confusion and reduce the potential for human errors in the reporting process.Matan Or-El, Co-Founder and CEO of Panorays, explains, “At Panorays, our mission has always been to empower businesses with the tools they need to manage third-party cyber risk with confidence. With the introduction of our new DORA reporting capabilities, we’re not just helping companies meet regulatory requirements—we’re streamlining the entire compliance process. As the 2025 deadline approaches, Panorays is committed to being a trusted partner in navigating the complexities of DORA compliance."Panorays: Your One-Stop Shop for CompliancePanorays offers a comprehensive solution for compliance, providing capabilities such as supply chain discovery and mapping, continuous threat detection, remediation and collaboration, and AI-based Risk DNA assessments. Contact us for more information.About PanoraysPanorays is a rapidly growing provider of third-party security risk management software, offered as a SaaS-based platform. The company serves enterprise and mid-market customers primarily in North America, the UK, and the EU, and has been adopted by leading banking, insurance, financial services, and healthcare organizations, among others. Headquartered in New York and Israel, with offices around the world, Panorays is funded by numerous international investors, including Aleph VC, Oak HC/FT, Greenfield Partners, BlueRed Partners (Singapore), StepStone Group, Moneta VC, Imperva Co-Founder Amichai Shulman and former CEO of Palo Alto Networks Lane Bess. Visit us at panorays.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.