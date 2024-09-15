Metal Abrasives Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth, Statistics, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report

Metal Abrasives Market Forecast

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has released a report titled, " Metal Abrasives Market By Material, Type (Steel and Others) By Type (Coated Abrasives, Bonded Abrasives, and Super Abrasives) By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Metalworking, Building and Construction, Machinery and Equipment, And Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032." According to the report, the global metal abrasives market was valued at $6.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to $9.6 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period.𝐎𝐛𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metal-abrasives-market-A16223 Growth FactorsThe market is being propelled by the rising demand for metal abrasives in energy-efficient and lightweight materials, primarily used in abrasive blasting, grinding, and polishing. However, health risks associated with metal abrasives pose a hindrance to growth. On the positive side, the increasing adoption of metal abrasives in 3D printing and advanced manufacturing technologies presents significant growth opportunities.Key Insights:- Base Year: 2022- Forecast Period: 2023–2032- Market Size in 2022: $6.2 billion- Market Size in 2032: $9.6 billion- CAGR: 4.6%- Pages in Report: 350- Segments Covered: Material Type, Type, End-Use Industry, and RegionMarket Drivers:- Increased demand from the aerospace sector.- Rising demand for metal abrasives in energy-efficient and lightweight materials.- Expansion in the construction industry.Opportunities:- Growth in the application of metal abrasives in 3D printing and other cutting-edge manufacturing technologies.Challenges and Restraints:- Health and environmental concerns related to metal abrasives.- Fluctuations in raw material prices.Segment Highlights:- Material Type: The steel segment accounted for over four-fifths of the market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain dominance. However, the "others" segment, which includes materials like glass beads and garnet abrasives, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%.- Type: Bonded abrasives led in 2022, comprising over two-fifths of the market. However, super abrasives are expected to witness the fastest growth with a 5.2% CAGR.- End-Use Industry: The metalworking industry dominated in 2022, while the "others" segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6%, driven by the properties of metal abrasives that promote coating adhesion.Regional Outlook:- Asia-Pacific: Held the largest market share in 2022 (around 40%) and is projected to maintain this lead through 2032, with a CAGR of 5.1%.Key Players:Some of the leading companies in the global metal abrasives market include:- Saint-Gobain- 3M Company- Metaltec Steel Abrasive Co.- Noritake Co., Ltd.- W Abrasives- Ervin IndustriesThese players have implemented strategies like product launches, partnerships, and regional expansions to enhance market presence.𝐎𝐛𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metal-abrasives-market-A16223

