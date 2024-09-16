'Glass Shatters' - PA Women Musicians Honor Kamala Harris

Cherylann Hawk and Patti Spadaro

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Patti Spadaro Band, collaborating with women singers and musicians from the Pittsburgh, PA area, is seeing success from their latest single “Glass Shatters”. Released in June 2024, “Glass Shatters” honors Kamala Harris and celebrates women’s empowerment.

“Glass shatters, clear the way/ declare today a holiday” are the beginning lyrics to the song. Recalling the historic day the US swore in its first female Vice President, five women singers belt out “with joyful tears, we’re standing proud/ finally represented”. PA guitarist/songwriter/vocalist Patti Spadaro describes the song as a both a celebration of Harris, and an encouraging call to action. The name Kamala means lotus. Spadaro’s lyrics “Lotus rising, up from the mud, grow through resistance, bloom from a bud. Float on the water, bloom brighter and broader, rise high” are a nod to Harris, and her achievements in male dominated fields. The lyrics continue “Gonna shatter this ceiling to a million pieces”, echoing a hope and determination that glass ceilings and barriers women have faced for centuries will finally come crashing down. The chorus resounds with “women, this is our nation/ keep rising up/ never giving up/ hear us roar/ hear us roar”. Spadaro hopes to inspire women to continue to believe in themselves, support each other and thrive.

Fluid, bluesy guitar riffs by Patti Spadaro kick off the song and are highlighted throughout. Spadaro sings the melody and is soon joined by vocalist and keyboard player Anne Celedonia of Pittsburgh based band The Commonheart. Cherylann Hawk, a Pittsburgh area singer/songwriter for over 25 years, adds harmonies and is featured along with Spadaro in the “Glass Shatters” music video. Pittsburgh’s Jill Simmons, singer for the touring act Brown Eyed Women, adds vocal riffs and embellishments. And Alison McTavish, singer for Gala Music recording artist Love Crumbs and former PA resident, joins in on harmony. Long-time Patti Spadaro Band drummer Eric Kurtzrock provides a “feel-good” groove along with bassist Ryan Black. “We collaborated and worked together to create something new and unique” says Spadaro. "The voices blend and complement each other. I'd love to see women and people from all walks of life coming together, overcoming obstacles and working toward progress."

Filmed in Pittsburgh, PA by David Heath, the video for “Glass Shatters” recently won “Best Music Video” at the Golden Lion International Film Festival. Iconic landmarks and buildings set the backdrop, as Spadaro and Cherylann Hawk sing and lead a group of friends in celebration around Point State Park and the city. The single is receiving airplay on independent radio stations, locally, nationally and internationally, and is listed in the top 20 and top 100 on several independent music charts, including Cashbox.

Spadaro believes in the uplifting and transformative power of music, aiming to inspire and unite. A graduate of Musician’s Institute in Hollywood, CA, she spent several years in the Los Angeles area recording, touring, performing and teaching music. She returned to her home state of PA to raise a family, and stayed, continuing her music career. She also teaches college courses in yoga and meditation. Spadaro’s musical influences include the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Sara Bareilles, Bonnie Raitt, the Grateful Dead, John Mayer and the Allman Brothers. “Glass Shatters” is available on most streaming platforms and the video is available on YouTube. For more information visit pattispadaro.com.

