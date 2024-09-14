Official Visit of His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei Darussalam, 10 to 14 September 2024

His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office of Brunei Darussalam, concluded his five-day official visit to Singapore for the 10th Singapore-Brunei Young Leaders’ Programme (YLP) today.

His Royal Highness’ visit marked a milestone for the YLP. Since 2013, the YLP has fostered close personal ties between the next generation of leaders from Singapore and Brunei. During his visit, His Royal Highness was hosted to meals by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. The leaders had good discussions on developments in Singapore and Brunei, as well as various global and regional challenges. During these engagements, His Royal Highness reaffirmed the importance of the Singapore-Brunei relationship and both countries’ shared commitment to strengthening it for mutual benefit.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Brunei this year, PM and His Royal Highness unveiled the design for the commemorative stamps jointly issued by Singapore Post and the Brunei Postal Services Department.

The 11th YLP will be hosted by Brunei in 2025.

14 SEPTEMBER 2024