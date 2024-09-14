RFID Nexus 6.4 by eshipjet.ai Steals the Spotlight at Parcel Forum '24 with the Release of its Latest Version

RFID Nexus 6.4 by eshipjet.ai Shines at Parcel Forum '24 with its Latest Release, Setting New Standards in AI-Driven Logistics and Inventory!

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- eshipjet .ai proudly announces the release of RFID Nexus version 6.4, an AI-powered RFID solution designed to revolutionize logistics and inventory management. Set to launch at Parcel Forum '24 in Dallas from September 16-18, RFID Nexus delivers unparalleled real-time visibility, operational efficiency, and seamless integration with top ERP and WMS systems. Attendees can explore the power of RFID Nexus by visiting eshipjet.ai at booth #701.Kumar Vidadala, President & CEO of eshipjet.ai, commented, "RFID Nexus version 6.4 is a game-changer for businesses, combining AI and RFID technology to drive greater accuracy and efficiency in logistics and inventory management. It’s designed to handle the most complex supply chains with ease."Dean Jackson, Vice President of Customer Success at eshipjet.ai, added, “The release of RFID Nexus version 6.4 introduces a suite of capabilities that empowers businesses to streamline operations and optimize workflows across the board.”Comprehensive RFID Capabilities of RFID Nexus Version 6.4:1. Scan RFID TagsInitiate real-time RFID scans to read multiple tags simultaneously, leveraging advanced batch scanning technology for processing large volumes of inventory. This feature is ideal for environments where speed and accuracy are critical.2. Track RFID Tag MovementMonitor the movement of RFID-tagged assets within your facility or across multiple locations. This feature provides real-time tracking and historical data analysis to optimize inventory flow and ensure operational efficiency.3. Inventory CountAutomate the inventory count process with RFID Nexus, ensuring instant synchronization with your ERP or WMS data. Batch processing facilitates rapid and accurate counting, ensuring physical stock levels match system data in real time.4. Inventory LookupQuickly search for items using SKU, EPC, or location data. Real-time lookup capabilities provide instant access to stock availability, item location, and movement history, empowering your team to make fast, informed decisions.5. Inventory ReconciliationReconcile physical inventory with system data in seconds. RFID Nexus helps resolve discrepancies immediately, improving overall accuracy and reducing time spent on manual stock reconciliation.6. RFID Tag LocationEasily locate RFID-tagged assets using zone-based tracking and visual mapping tools. This feature allows for faster stock retrieval, supporting efficient warehouse workflows and improving productivity.7. RFID Tag ManagementGain full control over your RFID infrastructure, allowing you to configure, update, or decommission tags as needed. Ensure every item in your operation is tagged correctly and can be tracked throughout its lifecycle.Seamless Integration:RFID Nexus version 6.4 seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and WMS systems, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Blue Yonder, Fishbowl, Tecsys, Softeon, and Oracle WMS, eliminating data silos and enhancing control across the supply chain.Why RFID Nexus Version 6.4 is Right for Your Business:• Efficiency at Scale: Automate routine tasks like inventory counting and reconciliation with AI-powered capabilities, reducing costs and errors.• Seamless Integration: Connects with top ERP and WMS systems like SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Blue Yonder, Fishbowl, Tecsys, Softeon, and Oracle WMS for better control and decision-making.• Real-Time Visibility: Provides AI-powered insights into stock levels and movement for proactive supply chain management.• Scalability: Designed for businesses of all sizes, from small operations to global enterprises.• AI-Powered Forecasting: Use AI-generated insights to forecast inventory needs and optimize supply chain processes.For an exclusive look at RFID Nexus version 6.4, visit eshipjet.ai at booth #701 during Parcel Forum '24.Media Contact:Lynda LingEmail: lynda.ling@eshipjet.aiAbout eshipjet.ai:eshipjet.ai provides advanced AI-powered, RFID-enabled logistics solutions that optimize inventory and shipping operations for businesses of all sizes. RFID Nexus, now in version 6.4, offers seamless integration with major ERP and WMS platforms, providing comprehensive outbound and inbound logistics management. For more information, visit eshipjet.ai.Contact:Email: sales@eshipjet.ai | Phone: +1-888-464-2360© 2024 eshipjet software Inc. All rights reserved.

