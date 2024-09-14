New child care centres coming for Métis families

CANADA, September 14 - More Métis families will benefit from increased access to culturally based child care with more than 200 new child care spaces opening or on the way.

“Métis children and families benefit from access to culturally relevant and high-quality early education,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “This is why our government is working with Métis Nation BC to support the creation of new child care centres for Métis communities. By supporting our younger learners in environments that honour their culture, we’re helping to build stronger, more resilient communities.”

Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) has received $13.9 million in federal funding since 2022 through B.C.’s Ministry of Education and Child Care to create five new child care facilities that cater to the cultural needs of Métis families. The new centres, located in Kelowna, Mission, Port Alberni, Terrace and Vernon, will ensure children receive care and education that respects and integrates Métis traditions and culture.

“These new child care spaces will greatly benefit Métis families by offering them resources and support they need, while ensuring children have the best possible start in life,” said Jenna Sudds, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. “We are committed to delivering more affordable and high-quality child care across British Columbia, that is deeply rooted in Métis teachings, culture, languages and traditions.”

An additional 49 new spaces in Fort St. John will be created, thanks to $6.5 million in provincial funding through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund. MNBC recently held a ceremony to celebrate the groundbreaking for these spaces.

“Métis Nation British Columbia envisions a future where Métis people, communities and children thrive,” said Colette Trudeau, CEO, MNBC. “Culturally relevant child care for Métis children fosters a strong cultural identity and enhances well-being by weaving Métis culture and language into early learning and child care.”

The new centres will support improved education, health and social outcomes for young children with a focus on Métis culture and its valuable ways of knowing, being and doing in the world.

“Ever since Gabby started at the Island Métis Childcare Centre, her growth and development have been amazing,” said Shay Dasta, a parent. “She is so happy and loves all of her teachers, aunties, uncles, kookums and friends so much! I’m overjoyed she is in a cultural setting and receiving culture that I missed out on as a child. It’s very healing to be on this journey with her as her mother and guide. The support we receive has been immense and ongoing.”

Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim –

“With the addition of these child care spaces, Métis families in our region will have greater access to high-quality, culturally appropriate care. This ensures that our youngest generation can grow up connected to their heritage while giving parents the support they need to succeed. It’s a win for our families and our community.”

Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee –

“As a mother of three, I know how important quality child care is for both children and guardians. These new child care spaces are an incredible boost for Métis families in our community and they are so welcomed. By offering culturally relevant, affordable care, we’re not only supporting parents who need access to child care, but we’re also creating environments where Métis traditions and values can thrive.”

