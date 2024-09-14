Rising Trends of India Aluminum Extrusion Market will Witness Substantial GrowthWith in-detailed Competitor Analysis

India Aluminum Extrusion Market Forecast

The increasing demand for lightweight materials in construction and the superior corrosion resistance and durability of aluminum extrusions are key factors.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the India aluminum extrusion market , valued at $1.3 billion in 2019, is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.3% between 2020 and 2027. The report provides in-depth insights into evolving market trends, key strategies, prominent segments, the value chain, investment opportunities, and the competitive landscape.Market Drivers:The increasing demand for lightweight materials in construction and the superior corrosion resistance and durability of aluminum extrusions are key factors fueling market growth. However, the market faces challenges due to the high initial costs. On a positive note, the rising demand for customized extrusions opens new avenues for growth in the coming years.For more details, download a sample report here.Market Segmentation:- By Product Type: The mill-finished segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly 60% of the market share. This segment is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. The anodized segment, however, is poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027.- By End User: The building and construction sector held over 60% of the market share in 2019 and is projected to retain its leading position. Meanwhile, the industrial segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.Key players in the India aluminum extrusion market include Arkema S.A., Celanese Corporation, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Solvay SA, and Sabic.𝐎𝐛𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-aluminum-extrusion-market-A10299 About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

