【Fireworks ignite double celebrations】32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest commences today (14 September)

MACAU, September 14 - Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest (“the Contest”) officially commences tonight (14 September) in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR. Canada and Thailand companies took the stage to present the first two mesmerizing feasts for the eyes. The iconic parallel activity Fireworks Carnival welcomes the public every fireworks evening to elevate the vibrant vibes, expanding the synergy of “tourism + events” together with the concurrent online game. Fueled by a multichannel promotional campaign, the Contest boosts the flow of people and stimulates the nighttime economy.

Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Lei Wai Nong, Chief of the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ku Mei Leng, Acting Director of MGTO, Ricky Hoi, and other guests officiated the opening ceremony. In his speech at the opening ceremony, Ricky Hoi expressed that as one of the SAR Government’s events in double celebration, the Contest has lined up ten fireworks companies from Asia, Europe and America this year. Splendid fireworks extravaganzas will set the skyline ablaze on five evenings. He invited Macao residents and visitors to take part in the joyful occasion. Several parallel activities are rolled out concurrently for participants to experience Macao’s diverse charm of “tourism + events” in different ways and angles.

The officiating guests at the opening ceremony of the Contest also include representatives of the following entities: General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao; the Contest’s leading partners namely Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A., Galaxy Entertainment Group, MGM, Sands China Ltd. and SJM Resorts, S.A.; TDM as the media partner and Macau Tower Convention & Entertainment Centre as the venue partner.

Enchanting fireworks journey over five weeks

Over the years, MGTO has been striving to invite outstanding pyrotechnic companies from worldwide to join the event. This year, ten spectacular shows will be staged from mid-September to the National Day Holiday. Canada and Thailand teams took the lead to showcase their pyrotechnic artistry tonight (14 September). Postponed because of weather conditions, the Russian and French fireworks shows are scheduled for tomorrow (15 September).

More companies will light up Macao’s sky in competition on 21 September (Spain and the Philippines), 1 October – National Day (Mainland China and Italy) and 6 October (Japan and Portugal). Two fireworks shows will take place at 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. each of the evenings. Each show spans about 18 minutes. Incorporating the theme of both anniversaries into their shows, several of the teams orchestrate mesmerizing fireworks symphonies for double celebrations as well.

Audience’s keen participation

The Contest won great applause from the audience on the first night. MGTO recommends Five best vantage points as follows: Anim’Arte NAM VAN, the area from Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre to Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront on Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Avenida de Sagres (next to Mandarin Oriental, Macau), the waterfront of Macao Science Center and Avenida do Oceano da Taipa. Many locals and visitors were attracted to the vantage points to embrace the dazzling moments from different angles.

At one of the vantage points, the waterfront of Macao Science Center, Fireworks Carnival is rolled out by the General Union of Neighbors Association of Macau from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. each show day. The Carnival is vibrant with food stalls, experience booths, game booths and stage performances. Participants can also enjoy face paint, Hanfu experience and check in at photo backdrops. They are also welcome to “Enjoy Fireworks•Get Giveaways”, an activity launched by MGTO. By presenting a receipt that indicates spending of 100 patacas or above at any business in Macao, and by checking in on social media at the Carnival, members of the public can obtain two popsicles in special design for free.

Besides the Fireworks Carnival, the Themed Script Kill Experience – “Dreams Woven in Fireworks” and the 7th Macau Lantern Festival are held at two other recommended vantage points, Anim’Arte NAM VAN and Avenida de Sagres (next to Mandarin Oriental, Macau) respectively. Both are parallel activities sponsored and supported by MGTO.



Diverse online promotions spotlight the event’s appeal for visitors

Tailored for various visitor markets near and far, MGTO has unleashed a series of online promotions, including posts that feature the event, fireworks-watching tips and the best vantage points as well as live broadcast of the fireworks shows on MGTO’s social media platforms. Furthermore, the Office partners with online travel agencies (OTA) to place advertisements and sell related tourism products. KOLs are commissioned to spotlight the Contest on their social media platforms. Promotions are made through the game that gives away prizes under MGTO’s “Experience Macao Limited Edition” promotional campaign for international visitor markets. In addition, the Contest has the support of the media partner in highlighting the event’s appeal for visitors as part of the wonderful travel experience in Macao.

An online interactive game about the Contest is available this year, welcoming residents and visitors to take part. By scanning the QR code at fireworks watching zones, or through the WeChat mini-program “MGTO’s Interactive Zone”, players can share fireworks photos or videos for likes or complete the fireworks photo game for a chance to win attractive prizes.

Live broadcast of spectaculars at multiple channels

To engage more spectators, the fireworks displays will be live broadcast on TDM Ou Mun TV Channel, TDM Entertainment TV Channel, Ou Mun-Macau Channel, as well as TDM’s website and mobile application, while synchronized music will stream from TDM - Radio Macao's Chinese Channel (FM100.7) at 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. every fireworks evening. Audience can enjoy the fireworks at different locations and in different ways.



For more information about the 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, please visit the event website: http://fireworks.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO’s official accounts on social media such as WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin.

Prestigious event brightens Macao’s golden calling card

Organized by MGTO since 1989, the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest has developed into a prestigious event of Macao. Over the years, top notch fireworks companies from around the world have joined the Contest to create wonderful shows that keep reaching a new pinnacle of excellence for audience’s enjoyment. Together with different supporting activities, the Contest radiates Macao’s charm as a destination of “tourism + events” and brightens the city’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.