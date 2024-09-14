Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to Showcase State’s Varied Offerings at IFTM Top Resa Paris 2024

Gwalior Fort - where history echoes through majestic walls and breathtaking views Sanchi Stupa - a UNESCO World Heritage Site Adventure Activities in Orchha - Madhya Pradesh Bhedaghat Marble Rock in Jabalpur Cheetah's at Kuno National Park

Madhya Pradesh Highlights Its Cultural Heritage, Wildlife, and Sustainable Tourism Initiatives at Stall No. C028

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, September 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is set to participate in the prestigious IFTM Top Resa 2024, taking place from 17th to 20th September at the Porte de Versailles - Hall 1, Stall No. C028. Known as the "Heart of Incredible India," Madhya Pradesh is a state of archaeological and geological marvels, making it a treasure trove for history enthusiasts. At this premier international travel and tourism event, the state will showcase its diverse tourism offerings, aimed at attracting French and European travelers.Madhya Pradesh boasts a rich mix of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and spiritual experiences. The state is home to UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Khajuraho, renowned for its intricate temple carvings, and the Sanchi Stupa, a significant Buddhist pilgrimage site. The state will also present its famed wildlife reserves, such as Kanha, Pench, and Bandhavgarh National Parks, where visitors can witness the majestic Royal Bengal tiger in its natural habitat.At IFTM Top Resa, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will emphasize its wide-ranging travel experiences, including heritage tourism, wildlife adventures, spiritual circuits, and adventure travel. Key highlights include its historical monuments, like the ancient cities of Orchha and Gwalior, and scenic natural wonders such as the Pachmarhi hill station and Bhedaghat's marble rocks. For those interested in wellness and experiential travel, the state offers cultural experiences like rural homestays, tribal festivals, and immersive village tours, allowing visitors to explore local traditions and culinary delights.Participation in IFTM Top Resa Paris will also enable Madhya Pradesh to strengthen its relationships with French and European travel markets. The event provides a vital platform for forging partnerships with travel agencies, tour operators, and other key stakeholders, promoting curated travel packages that cater to the evolving preferences of international tourists seeking unique, experiential, and sustainable travel options. Notably, Madhya Pradesh is celebrated as a safe destination for all types of travelers, including women solo travelers.Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is deeply committed to sustainable tourism practices that benefit both local communities and the environment. Eco-tourism projects and responsible wildlife tourism initiatives are among the ways the state is promoting meaningful travel while preserving its rich natural and cultural assets. The board’s participation in IFTM Top Resa reinforces its commitment to eco-friendly travel, aligning with the growing global demand for sustainable tourism. The state has become a benchmark in Indian tourism through its responsible tourism efforts, empowered by community development.Visitors to the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Stall No. C028 at the IFTM Top Resa 2024 will be able to explore the state’s remarkable tourism offerings with captivating displays, engaging discussions, and interactive showcases, gaining a deeper understanding of Madhya Pradesh as a premier travel destination.

The Ancient Marvels of #madhyapradesh | #ajabgajabmp | MP Tourism

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.