Eligibility review underway for the sole nominated individual in Chief Executive election

MACAU, September 14 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election is currently conducting an eligibility review of the only application received for becoming a candidate for the post of Chief Executive, following the close of the nomination period on Thursday (12 September).

A decision will be announced on 18 September at the earliest. If no objection is lodged against the eligibility decision, the final list of the accepted candidates for the Chief Executive election – in this case, candidate – will be announced on 20 September at the earliest.

Representatives of the Electoral Affairs Commission met the press on Friday (13 September) after a Commission meeting. The Commission President, Ms Song Man Lei, told reporters that, during the nomination period, which ran from 29 August to 12 September, a total of 11 individuals visited the election affairs reception counter to obtain a copy of the “Nomination Form for Chief Executive Election Candidate”. Of those, six had applied to the Electoral Affairs Commission for the contact details of all members of the Chief Executive Election Committee.

During the nomination application period, only one individual, Mr Sam Hou Fai, submitted his nomination form, along with a statement affirming his sincere support for the Basic Law of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) of the People's Republic of China, and his loyalty to the People’s Republic of China and its MSAR. Mr Sam received 386 nominations from members of the Chief Executive Election Committee.

Ms Song stated that the Electoral Affairs Commission was now conducting an eligibility review of the sole nominated individual. The nominee’s information had already been forwarded to the MSAR’s Committee for Safeguarding National Security, for eligibility assessment.

In addition, Ms Song mentioned the Electoral Affairs Commission’s ongoing effort to arrange a session where the nominee would present to members of the Chief Executive Election Committee his political platform, followed by a question-and-answer session on his political programme. Ms Song also briefed reporters on preparations for the election itself, scheduled for 13 October.

The official campaigning period for the Chief Executive election would run from 28 September to 11 October. On the first day of the campaigning period, i.e., 28 September (Sunday), the Electoral Affairs Commission would arrange a session for the accepted candidate to present his political platform, followed by a question-and-answer session, said Ms Song. The 400 members of the Chief Executive Election Committee would be invited to attend the event, which would take place at 10am at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex. There would also be a media zone for reporters to cover the event, and it would be broadcast live via television channels and online platforms.

During Friday’s meeting, the Electoral Affairs Commission decided on the voting location for the Chief Executive election: it would be held at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex. On polling day, members of Chief Executive Election Committee would need to arrive at the venue between 9am and 10am, after which the voting process would begin. They were required to bring their Macao Permanent Resident ID card, said Ms Song.