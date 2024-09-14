PM Manele site visit to JCPU.

Prime Minister Hon. Jeremiah and Madam Manele, Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament today visited the Anglican Church of Melanesia’s John Coleridge Patteson University, JCPU, site, Kosu, Central Guadalcanal.

With the University’s administration building construction now underway, Prime Minister Manele congratulates ACOM for the tremendous development.

“The project delivers to the government’s policy to strengthen institutional response to quality education. It is in line with GNUT’s priority,” he stressed.

Prime Minister Manele commends ACOM for its contribution in education and health that breeds.. “principles and values important for National Unity.”

He emphasised, this project needs everyone’s support- donors, government and other stakeholders as it will deliver quality tertiary education and excel the advancement of inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for the entire country and region.

Once completed, JCPU will run four Colleges- Theology, Nursing and Public Health, Agribusiness, Senior Secondary and a Commercial zone.

The Anglican Church of Melanesia is confident of the University’s successful completion.

