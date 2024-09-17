Phinomial Gets Mandate for Health Care Data Analytics Consulting for Madhavbaug Clinics

India's Top 10 Data Analytics Company

Under this mandate, Phinomial shall leverage Madhavbaug Clinics’ massive healthcare data to expand and spread their treatment plans and care.

Data Analytics is in our DNA & we are thrilled to apply Healthcare analytics to traditional Ayurvedic medical system. We shall leverage our client’s vast presence & rich data to amplify treatments.” — Kamal Oza, Co-Founder & CEO of Phinomial

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phinomial, one of India's top 10 Data Analytics Companies, with its Data Analytics & Machine Learning capabilities, has bagged an annual contract of Madhavbaug Clinics as their Data Analytics consultancy.Under this extensive mandate, Phinomial will manage Madhavbaug Clinics’ Customer & Healthcare analytics to amplify patient care and extend the reach of their proprietary Ayurveda treatments to a much larger base.Kamal Oza, Co-Founder & CEO of Phinomial, shared his excitement about the association, "Data Science & Analytics is in our DNA, but what we are very excited about is the application of the same to our traditional indigenous Ayurvedic medical system. With Madhavbaug Clinics’ years of presence and more than 300 clinics across the nation, the rich data they have can be leveraged to amplify treatments sustainably. Healthcare analytics is gaining prominence globally. But practicing it in India on a very large audience base and applying the latest Decision Science for a homegrown indigenous brand will be pioneering work! We are thrilled to collaborate with Madhavbaug Clinics and share the vision of their founder!"Madhavbaug Clinics is on a growth and expansion path. The founders aim to raise the bar on quality and accuracy of their treatments at every stage. After long, insightful discussions with Phinomial, they feel they have the right partners to build a data-driven approach within their organization.Dr. Rohit Sane, Founder of Madhavbaug Clinics, expressed his confidence in the partnership, "While we are in the traditional proprietary Ayurveda treatments business, we strongly feel that the combination of modern Data Science with the age-old learnings of Ayurveda can be an unbeatable combination to expand the horizons of healthcare. Phinomial, with their cross-industries experience and long years in Data Science, felt like the right partners for us to take our journey into being a Data-Driven organization. Their experience in handling large-scale data patterns, Machine Learning, Prescriptive Analytics & AI makes them an ideal fit for Madhavbaug Clinics."Shripad Upasani, CEO of Madhavbaug Clinics, added, "Our vision is to be the pioneers in integrating the best of traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern data analytics. We believe that Phinomial's expertise in leveraging data science will enable us to build a stronger, more precise treatment approach, improving patient outcomes and extending our reach across the nation."Yogesh Walawalkar, Chief Marketing Officer of Madhavbaug Clinics, remarked, "For every business, the person who comes and purchases the product or service is a customer. But in our business, for us, they are a patient, and our team has to look at them with those lenses! This is where we found common ground with Phinomial, who share a similar mindset for healthcare. Together, we aim to leverage data and build an even more effective healthcare program, expanding our indigenous Ayurveda medical system extensively."Phinomial has been growing rapidly, adding clients in Retail, E-commerce, Fintech, and Healthcare in India and the UAE. The USP is offering the latest in global Decision Science but implementation with solving business pain points.About Phinomial:Phinomial is one of India's Top 10 Data Analytics, ML & AI companies, led by a core team with 20+ years of experience in data science, e-commerce, retail, and entrepreneurship. They currently work with a long list of clients in India and the Middle East, including those in retail, e-commerce, healthcare, and fintech. Phinomial is agnostic to any tools; instead, they customize solutions based on the client's data setup and business pain points. As a consultancy, Phinomial prides itself in delivering bespoke solutions rooted in tangible business results, either by revenue growth or cost optimization, leveraging the latest in Analytics, ML, and AI. With a client roster of top companies like Arvind Mills, Freecharge, Tommy Hilfiger, Generico, Kasturi Cotton, Flying Machine, Nayo Clothing, Redefine Logistics, Zuska Personal Care, US Polo, Filingo, and more, Phinomial is making Data Analytics and ML very inclusive.

