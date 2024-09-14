PHILIPPINES, September 14 - Press Release

September 11, 2024 Bong Go provides support to impoverished indigents in Ormoc City, Leyte On Monday, September 9, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go dispatched his Malasakit Team to extend additional support to struggling residents in Ormoc City, Leyte in coordination with Councilor Lalaine Marcos. Highlighting the significance of improving the quality of life for the poor, Go reiterated his dedication to boosting the health and welfare of Filipinos starting from the community level, to help ensure a secure and healthier future for all. Go commended the efforts of local leaders with whom he collaborated to extend support to needy residents. With the support of the Senate, financial aid was provided by the national government to each qualified beneficiary. "Prayoridad ko ang pagsuporta sa pro-poor programs at dapat po ay sikapin ng gobyerno na walang magutom na Pilipino. 'Yan po ang pakiusap ko parati sa kapwa ko lingkod bayan," said Go, who is also dubbed as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor. During the visit, Go's Malasakit Team distributed essential support to 162 residents at the Doña Felisa Mejia Covered Court, such as shirts, basketballs and volleyballs. Select recipients also received a mobile phone and shoes. Additionally, as the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged the community to visit the nearest Malasakit Centers in Leyte located at the Ormoc District Hospital in the city, Leyte Provincial Hospital and Schistosomiasis Control and Research Hospital in Palo, New Western Leyte Provincial Hospital in Baybay, and Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center in Tacloban City. "Nasa loob na po ng isang kwarto sa ilang mga pampublikong ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno na may medical assistance programs para hindi na kailangang pumila at bumyahe pa sa iba't ibang opisina para humingi ng tulong pampagamot," cited Go. "Pera naman ng taumbayan 'yan. Ibinabalik lang sa inyo sa pamamagitan ng mabilis at maayos na serbisyo o tulong pampagamot," he added. First established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together concerned agencies to provide indigent patients with easy access to medical assistance programs. Currently, the program has established 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have helped nearly 12 million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH). It was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored. "Mga kababayan ko, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go ended.

