PHILIPPINES, September 14 - Press Release

September 14, 2024 Cayetano calls for clear prioritization in addressing education challenges Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday stressed the importance of addressing the country's education problems one step at a time, emphasizing the need to focus on priorities. This statement follows the 3rd Quarter Commission Meeting of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) held on September 12, 2024. The meeting, part of quarterly discussions, tackled administrative and technical matters for Year 2 (2024). "As we find out the problems and try to solve them, alamin natin kung ano talaga y'ung priority of all our priorities because kung maraming priorities, walang priority," Cayetano, who co-chairs EDCOM II, said. Also chairing the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, Cayetano highlighted that one of the country's major educational challenges is stunting in children. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), child stunting "refers to a child who is too short for his or her age and is the result of chronic or recurrent malnutrition." Stunting, the WHO added, is a contributing risk factor to child mortality and is also a marker of inequalities in human development. "Stunted children fail to reach their physical and cognitive potential," the WHO said in its website. Cayetano recalled that Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, in a recent visit to the City of Taguig, emphasized the importance of early childhood development. "Ang sinabi niya, the highest return on investment is from prenatal to five years old. You can have free and quality education, scholarships, and the best computers, pero 'pag stunted ang bata, mahirap nang mai-correct iyon," he said. Cayetano said restoring and improving education in the country is God's "assignment" to the members of EDCOM II, emphasizing that it is their collective obligation not to deprive this generation. "It's such an honor to be a part of this. I will try to do my best and serve well so that we don't steal from this generation," he said. Cayetano added that with the support of his committee, as well as Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, and Education Secretary Sonny Angara, EDCOM II is well-positioned to achieve its goals. The senator expressed his optimism for the future of education in the country and reaffirmed his commitment to EDCOM II's ongoing efforts. "It will be a pleasure and honor to work with all of you," he said. Cayetano sa problema ng edukasyon sa bansa: Magkaroon ng klarong prayoridad Binigyang diin ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Huwebes ang kahalagahan ng sistematikong pagharap sa mga problema sa edukasyon. Ginawa ng senador ang panawagang sa 3rd Quarter Commission Meeting ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) na ginanap nitong September 12, 2024, kung saan tinalakay ang administrative at technical matters nito para sa Year 2 (2024). "As we find out the problems and try to solve them, alamin natin kung ano talaga y'ung priority of all our priorities because kung maraming priorities, walang priority," wika ni Cayetano, na nagsisilbing co-chair ng EDCOM II. Bilang chairperson ng Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, idiniin ni Cayetano na isa sa mga pangunahing hamon sa edukasyon ng bansa ay ang stunting sa mga bata. Ayon sa World Health Organization (WHO), ang stunting sa mga bata ay tumutukoy sa pagkabansot na dulot ng malnutrisyon. Dagdag pa ng WHO, ito ay isang risk factor sa child mortality at isang palatandaan ng hindi pagkakapantay-pantay sa human development. "Stunted children fail to reach their physical and cognitive potential," saad ng WHO sa website nito. Inalala ni Cayetano ang kamakailang pagbisita ni President Tharman Shanmugaratnam ng Singapore sa Lungsod ng Taguig kung saan binaggit nito ang kahalagahan ng early childhood development. "Ang sinabi niya, the highest return on investment is from prenatal to five years old. You can have free and quality education, scholarships, and the best computers, pero 'pag stunted ang bata, mahirap nang mai-correct iyon," wika ng senador. Ani Cayetano, ang pagpapabuti ng edukasyon sa bansa ay isang "assignment" mula sa Panginoon at sinabing ang mga miyembro ng EDCOM II ay may kolektibong obligasyon na huwag nakawan ng oportunidad ang bagong henerasyon. "It's such an honor to be a part of this. I will try to do my best and serve well so that we don't steal from this generation," wika niya. Dagdag pa niya, nasa magandang posisyon ang EDCOM II upang makamit ang mga layunin nito dahil sa suporta ng kanyang komite, pati na rin nina Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, at Education Secretary Sonny Angara. Binigyang diin ng senador ang kanyang patuloy na pagsusumikap upang tulungan ang EDCOM II sa pagpapabuti ng edukasyon sa bansa. "It will be a pleasure and honor to work with all of you," wika niya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.