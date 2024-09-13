Senate Resolution 330 Printer's Number 1871

PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - WHEREAS, Childhood cancer treatment is handled by a team of

pediatric oncologists, pediatric surgeons, radiation

oncologists, pediatric oncology nurses, nurse practitioners and

physician assistants; and

WHEREAS, Other members of the team of health professionals

aiding in the health and well-being of childhood cancer patients

include, but are not limited to, psychologists, social workers,

child life specialists, nutritionists, rehabilitation and

physical therapists and educators; and

WHEREAS, Some of the most important members of a pediatric

cancer patient's team are experienced parents who navigate and

advocate on behalf of their children; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is a leader in the fight against

and treatment of childhood cancer with seven Children's Oncology

Group hospitals: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Penn State

Health Children's Hospital, UPMC Children's Hospital of

Pittsburgh, Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center, Geisinger

Medical Center's Janet Weis Children's Hospital, Tower Health's

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and Lehigh Valley's

Reilley Children's Hospital; and

WHEREAS, Several of the institutions participate in national

consortiums committed to bringing clinicians, scientists,

philanthropy and families together to enhance and facilitate

trial development to advance pediatric cancer treatments and

long-term care; and

WHEREAS, The Commonwealth has invested in telepresence

educational equipment that childhood cancer patients utilize to

allow for greater remote learning opportunities during long

absences and to increase access to needed social supports; and

WHEREAS, Act 39 of 2017 allowed for donations to the

20240SR0330PN1871 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30