Senate Resolution 330 Printer's Number 1871
PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - WHEREAS, Childhood cancer treatment is handled by a team of
pediatric oncologists, pediatric surgeons, radiation
oncologists, pediatric oncology nurses, nurse practitioners and
physician assistants; and
WHEREAS, Other members of the team of health professionals
aiding in the health and well-being of childhood cancer patients
include, but are not limited to, psychologists, social workers,
child life specialists, nutritionists, rehabilitation and
physical therapists and educators; and
WHEREAS, Some of the most important members of a pediatric
cancer patient's team are experienced parents who navigate and
advocate on behalf of their children; and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is a leader in the fight against
and treatment of childhood cancer with seven Children's Oncology
Group hospitals: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Penn State
Health Children's Hospital, UPMC Children's Hospital of
Pittsburgh, Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center, Geisinger
Medical Center's Janet Weis Children's Hospital, Tower Health's
St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and Lehigh Valley's
Reilley Children's Hospital; and
WHEREAS, Several of the institutions participate in national
consortiums committed to bringing clinicians, scientists,
philanthropy and families together to enhance and facilitate
trial development to advance pediatric cancer treatments and
long-term care; and
WHEREAS, The Commonwealth has invested in telepresence
educational equipment that childhood cancer patients utilize to
allow for greater remote learning opportunities during long
absences and to increase access to needed social supports; and
WHEREAS, Act 39 of 2017 allowed for donations to the
