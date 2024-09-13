Submit Release
Senate Resolution 329 Printer's Number 1874

PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - WHEREAS, The United States Space Force consolidates satellite

acquisition, budget and workforce from across more than 60

different organizations into a unified, efficient, effective

service for space operations; and

WHEREAS, The United States Space Force is commanded by the

Chief of Space Operations, who is a four-star general appointed

by the President of the United States with the advice and

consent of the United States Senate, is a member of the Joint

Chiefs of Staff and serves under the direction of the Secretary

of the Air Force; and

WHEREAS, The mission of the United States Space Force is to

plan, integrate, conduct and assess global space operations in

order to deliver combat relevant space effects, in, from and to

space, for combatant commanders, coalition partners, the joint

forces and the nation; and

WHEREAS, The core functions of the United States Space Force

are space superiority, global mission operations and assured

space access; and

WHEREAS, Space superiority defends against space and

counterspace threats through missions that include orbital

warfare, electromagnetic warfare and space battle management;

and

WHEREAS, Global mission operations integrates joint functions

across all domains on a global scale through missions that

include missile warning, satellite communications and

positioning, navigation and timing; and

WHEREAS, Assured space access ensures that the United States

Space Force can deploy and sustain equipment in outer space

through missions that include launch, range, space and domain

awareness; and

