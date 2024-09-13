Senate Resolution 329 Printer's Number 1874
PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - WHEREAS, The United States Space Force consolidates satellite
acquisition, budget and workforce from across more than 60
different organizations into a unified, efficient, effective
service for space operations; and
WHEREAS, The United States Space Force is commanded by the
Chief of Space Operations, who is a four-star general appointed
by the President of the United States with the advice and
consent of the United States Senate, is a member of the Joint
Chiefs of Staff and serves under the direction of the Secretary
of the Air Force; and
WHEREAS, The mission of the United States Space Force is to
plan, integrate, conduct and assess global space operations in
order to deliver combat relevant space effects, in, from and to
space, for combatant commanders, coalition partners, the joint
forces and the nation; and
WHEREAS, The core functions of the United States Space Force
are space superiority, global mission operations and assured
space access; and
WHEREAS, Space superiority defends against space and
counterspace threats through missions that include orbital
warfare, electromagnetic warfare and space battle management;
and
WHEREAS, Global mission operations integrates joint functions
across all domains on a global scale through missions that
include missile warning, satellite communications and
positioning, navigation and timing; and
WHEREAS, Assured space access ensures that the United States
Space Force can deploy and sustain equipment in outer space
through missions that include launch, range, space and domain
awareness; and
