Senate Resolution 327 Printer's Number 1876
PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1876
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
327
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, ROTHMAN, VOGEL, FONTANA,
COMITTA, DILLON, HUTCHINSON, KANE, HAYWOOD, BROWN,
CAPPELLETTI, MASTRIANO AND SCHWANK, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing September 10, 2024, as "World Suicide Prevention
Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Suicidal behavior is a major public health concern;
and
WHEREAS, Cultures of silence and postsuicide stigmas still
exist both in the United States and in many societies worldwide;
and
WHEREAS, Around the globe, suicide ranks as a leading cause
of death and remains a major preventable cause of premature
death; and
WHEREAS, More than 700,000 people are estimated to die from
suicide each year, with one death from suicide occurring every
40 seconds; and
WHEREAS, In the United States, suicide is the 11th leading
cause of death; and
WHEREAS, In Pennsylvania, 1,885 people died from suicide in
2021; and
