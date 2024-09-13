Senate Resolution 331 Printer's Number 1877
PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1877
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
331
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, PENNYCUICK, HAYWOOD, MILLER, FONTANA,
KANE, BOSCOLA, SCHWANK, VOGEL, BROWN, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA,
ARGALL, MASTRIANO AND DILLON, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Observing September 15 through October 15, 2024, as "Hispanic
Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "National Hispanic Heritage Month" is celebrated in
the United States to honor the history, culture and influence of
past generations who came from Mexico, the Caribbean and Central
and South America and Spain; and
WHEREAS, Hispanics were the earliest European settlers to
arrive in our great nation and many Hispanic people today are
descendants of the indigenous peoples of the Caribbean and
Central and South America; and
WHEREAS, Hispanics have contributed significantly to the
extraordinary diversity and progress of our Commonwealth and our
nation; and
WHEREAS, Latinos are the largest and fastest-growing ethnic
minority in our Commonwealth and our nation; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's ethnically diverse population
features nearly 1 million Hispanic residents, including
