Senate Resolution 331 Printer's Number 1877

PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1877

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

331

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, PENNYCUICK, HAYWOOD, MILLER, FONTANA,

KANE, BOSCOLA, SCHWANK, VOGEL, BROWN, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA,

ARGALL, MASTRIANO AND DILLON, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Observing September 15 through October 15, 2024, as "Hispanic

Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, "National Hispanic Heritage Month" is celebrated in

the United States to honor the history, culture and influence of

past generations who came from Mexico, the Caribbean and Central

and South America and Spain; and

WHEREAS, Hispanics were the earliest European settlers to

arrive in our great nation and many Hispanic people today are

descendants of the indigenous peoples of the Caribbean and

Central and South America; and

WHEREAS, Hispanics have contributed significantly to the

extraordinary diversity and progress of our Commonwealth and our

nation; and

WHEREAS, Latinos are the largest and fastest-growing ethnic

minority in our Commonwealth and our nation; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's ethnically diverse population

features nearly 1 million Hispanic residents, including

