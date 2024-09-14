PHILIPPINES, September 14 - Press Release

September 11, 2024 Commending their historic victories in SEA and AVC tournaments, Bong Go partners with PSC to provide financial support for Alas Pilipinas volleyball teams On Monday, September 9, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, co-sponsored resolutions honoring the Philippine Men's and Women's National Volleyball Teams, collectively known as Alas Pilipinas, for their remarkable achievements in recent international competitions. These resolutions, primarily authored and sponsored by Senators Pia and Alan Peter Cayetano, celebrated the teams' accomplishments, which have brought pride and inspiration to the nation. As part of his ongoing support for Filipino athletes, Go, through his partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission, had previously extended financial support of PhP200,000 to each player and coach of the women's team following their bronze medal win at the Asian Volleyball Challenge Cup held at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila. Their podium finish, the first in this tournament, was further complemented by another bronze medal at the 2024 Women's Southeast Asian Volleyball League. These milestones garnered well-deserved recognition in the Senate. Reflecting on the women's triumphs, Go shared his personal elation: "Ibang klaseng galak at tuwa ang aking naramdaman nang sila ay manalo," he remarked, expressing the joy he felt as a sports enthusiast, a senator, and an athlete himself. Meanwhile, the Philippine Men's National Volleyball Team achieved back-to-back bronze medals in the 2024 Southeast Asian Volleyball League. Go praised the team for their unwavering perseverance, noting the significance of their achievements on the international stage. "Tunay niyo pong ipinakita ang angking galing ng mga Pilipino sa international stage. You may not have walked away with a gold medal, but you have achieved something extraordinary. And in doing so, you have inspired millions of Filipinos," he said. Go also partnered with the PSC to provide financial support to each player and coach of the Alas Men's Volleyball team. "Sa katunayan ay nagpaabot din po tayo ng tulong pinansyal through the Philippine Sports Commission para sa ating Alas Men's Volleyball team," he added. Go emphasized the unity and pride that such achievements bring to the nation. "The accomplishments of our fellow citizens have been a constant source of motivation and inspiration, bringing every Filipino together as a united nation," he said. He also acknowledged the vital role of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), the coaching staff, trainers, and support personnel, stating that their efforts were crucial to the athletes' success. Beyond the accolades, Go underscored the importance of continued government support for Filipino athletes. "Nandito lang po ang inyong gobyerno para ipakita ang buong suporta para sainyo. Handa po ang gobyerno na maghatid ng tulong at magbigay ng kahit anong suportang kakailanganin ng bawat Pilipinong nagsusumikap na maging mahusay sa kanilang larangan ng sports," he remarked, reaffirming his commitment to advancing Philippine sports. Go played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. In addition to his efforts with NAS, Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. This bill, which successfully passed the Senate on its third and final reading on May 20, seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots sports but also aligns with the national sports development strategy. As the Philippines prepares to host the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship next year, Go emphasized the significance of these achievements in setting the stage for the country's growing volleyball scene. With 32 of the world's top teams set to compete, the upcoming tournament is poised to bring global attention to Philippine volleyball. "Together, let us restore the honor of Philippine sports and further cement our status as a 'Sports Powerhouse in Asia,'" Go concluded, reinforcing his commitment to elevating the country's standing in the international sports arena. The Senate unanimously adopted the resolutions, congratulating the Alas Pilipinas Men's and Women's Volleyball Teams, as the nation continues to celebrate their accomplishments and look forward to more victories in the future. As the sponsor of the sports budget in the Senate, Go has been instrumental in securing support for the country's sports development. He advocated for the repair and improvement of key sports facilities, such as the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila and Philsports Arena in Pasig City, believing that providing athletes with proper training environments, equipment, nutrition, and mental support is essential for their success. Go has also continuously pushed for an increased budget for sports programs to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level. As Chairperson of the Senate Youth Committee, Go continues to urge government to prioritize sports engagement among citizens, not only for elite athletes but also for aspiring youth athletes, especially at the grassroots. "As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!" he said earlier.

