Shamrock Medicine Offers Virtual Care and Membership Plan for Enhanced Patient Convenience

Philadelphia-based psychiatric care provider introduces a comprehensive virtual care service and membership plan.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shamrock Medicine, a leading provider of comprehensive psychiatric care and primary care services in the Greater Philadelphia area, is proud to announce the launch of its virtual care service and membership plan to improve patient access to quality mental healthcare, eliminating traditional barriers and ensuring convenience for patients seeking professional support.

With the introduction of virtual care, patients can now receive the same high-quality psychiatric care and personalized wellness services from the comfort of their homes. The virtual care service is available to both new and existing patients, offering a secure and confidential platform for consultations, therapy sessions, and medication management.

"At Shamrock Medicine, we understand that seeking mental health support can be challenging, especially when juggling busy schedules and personal commitments," said Dr. Peter Kelly, Owner and Spokesperson of Shamrock Medicine. "Our virtual care service is designed to bridge the gap, providing patients with convenient access to the care they need, when they need it."

In addition to virtual care, Shamrock Medicine has introduced a membership plan, offering patients an affordable and comprehensive solution for their mental health needs. The membership plan, priced at $249 per month or $2,490 per year, is 100% covered by Health Savings Accounts (HSA) and is tax deductible. Members have access to virtual care, convenient in-person appointments with a provider, and an online patient portal for seamless communication and record-keeping.

Shamrock Medicine differentiates itself by focusing on building strong patient-provider relationships and developing individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs. The practice's team of experienced professionals, led by board-certified physicians, is dedicated to promoting long-term mental well-being for adults and children over the age of five.

Benefits of Shamrock MedPlus:

• 100% Covered by HSA and Tax Deductible: The membership fee is a qualified medical expense, making it reimbursable through Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and potentially tax-deductible.

• Unlimited Virtual Appointments: Members have access to unlimited virtual appointments with a board-certified physician, ensuring they receive the ongoing support they need.

• Discounted In-Person Visits: Shamrock MedPlus members receive reduced rates for in-person appointments at any of the practice’s three convenient locations.

• Online Patient Portal: The secure online portal allows members to message their provider, schedule appointments, and refill prescriptions easily.

With clinics located in Philadelphia, Ambler, and the recently opened Cherry Hill, NJ office (911 Kings Highway S), Shamrock Medicine is well-positioned to serve patients throughout the Greater Philadelphia area.

Patients have praised the exceptional care and service provided by Shamrock Medicine. Jazmine H., a satisfied patient, shared, "Dr. Kelly is one of the first doctors that truly made me feel heard! Highly recommended." Another patient, Jennifer E., commented, "Dr. Kelly was awesome. Super friendly, on time and efficient."

Liz N., a patient who recently joined the practice, expressed her gratitude, stating, "I feel so lucky to have found Dr. Kelly! He is knowledgeable, professional and personable. His office is comfortable and everything about the practice is technologically and aesthetically modern."

For more information about Shamrock Medicine, its services, and accepted insurance plans, please visit the company website or +1 215.585.2342.

About Shamrock Medicine

Shamrock Medicine is a leading provider of comprehensive psychiatric care and personalized wellness services in the Greater Philadelphia area. The practice offers a warm and welcoming environment where adults and children (over the age of five) can receive compassionate and effective treatment for a wide range of mental health conditions. The team at Shamrock Medicine is dedicated to building strong patient-provider relationships and developing individualized treatment plans that promote long-term mental well-being.

Clinic Locations:

Clinic 1

407 South 10th Street Suite 101

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Phone: 215.585.2342

Clinic 2

7 E Skippack Pike, Suite 304

Ambler, PA 19002

Clinic 3

911 Kings Highway S

Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034

Phone: 856.553.1355

https://shamrockmedicine.com/locations/cherry-hill-nj/

