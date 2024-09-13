S. 4716, Financial Management Risk Reduction Act

S. 4716 would amend the requirements for federal and nonfederal entities with respect to single audits. In general, current law requires that any nonfederal entity that spends more than a specified amount in federal grants, loans, or contracts within a fiscal year submit to an independent audit, called a single audit, and report the results to the Federal Audit Clearinghouse (FAC). Specifically, the bill would:

Require the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to designate at least one federal agency to conduct a governmentwide quality analysis of single audits,

Require the General Services Administration (GSA) to develop analytical tools to identify risks related to the use of federal award funds, and

Impose additional reporting requirements on federal agencies.

The bill also would require the Government Accountability Office to report, within four years of enactment, on single audits and GSA’s analytical tools.