Rapid Increase in International Patients During the Chuseok Holiday Marks the Peak Season for Cosmetic Surgery

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chuseok holiday runs from September 14 to 18 and marks a peak season for the cosmetic surgery industry, including plastic and dermatological clinics. During this peak season, both domestic and international patients are flocking to Korea for a variety of treatments and surgeries.According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, 678,799 foreign patients visited Korea last year, with 353,134 of them -52% of the total receiving services from dermatology and plastic surgery clinics.Notably, the latest stem cell-based cosmetic procedures have gained immense popularity among international patients.Dr. Choi Jun-young, the director of Cheongdam JY Plastic Surgery and a leader in stem cell-based facial and breast fat grafting, stated, "Korea possesses exceptional stem cell technology in the cosmetic surgery industry, and many international patients recognize and seek it out."This trend is especially appealing to foreign patients who prioritize the safety and efficacy of cosmetic procedures.An increasing number of individuals are actively combating the loss of skin elasticity and volume associated with aging, striving to maintain a youthful appearance.As skin ages, collagen production decreases, resulting in reduced volume and elasticity. This decline can lead to prominent dark circles and an overall lack of vitality.In such cases, various cosmetic options are available to restore a vibrant appearance, with facial fat grafting being a prominent choice. This procedure involves harvesting fat from areas such as the abdomen or thighs, purifying it, and injecting it into the face to restore volume.Since facial fat grafting does not require incisions, it minimizes concerns about bleeding and scarring. Additionally, it reduces the risk of complications by utilizing the patient's own tissue.However, when performing fat grafts, it is essential to focus on the survival rate of the injected fat rather than merely the volume. Dr. Choi emphasized, "Stem cell-assisted fat grafting significantly enhances the survival rate compared to traditional fat grafting.This results in longer-lasting outcomes and greater patient satisfaction." Furthermore, stem cell-assisted fat grafting provides a more natural appearance for patients and plays a vital role in the advancement of the Korean cosmetic surgery industry.Among the foreign patients who visited dermatology clinics in Korea last year, over 120,000 were Japanese, followed by patients from China and the United States.A 37-year-old Korean-American woman, Ms. K, stated, "I chose stem cell breast augmentation because I have an aversion to artificial implants. I went from an A cup to a C cup and regained my confidence with a fuller figure."Similarly, a 48-year-old Japanese woman, Ms. C, expressed her satisfaction, stating, "I received stem cell fat grafting in the sunken areas of my face, and people say I look ten years younger."Dr. Choi emphasized the importance of post-operative care in maintaining the benefits of stem cell fat grafting, underscoring its vital role in ensuring long-term patient satisfaction.As K-Beauty trends, such as the youthful 'baby faces,' continue to captivate international patients, the Korean cosmetic surgery industry is well-positioned to remain at the forefront of global aesthetic advancements.

