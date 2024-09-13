Governor Newsom welcomes the largest CHP graduating class in over two years

This celebratory day marks the end of an intensive 26-week training, with the new officers being sworn in by CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee during a graduation ceremony at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento.

These new officers will report to one of the 102 CHP Area offices throughout the state to begin serving the people of California. Following the launch of the CHP 1000 recruitment campaign and other recent recruitment efforts and hiring investments — including a new recruitment web series, “Cadets” — CHP reports increased numbers of cadets this year. California continues to see more applicants and recruits. With today’s class, a total of 528 officers have been added to CHP’s ranks in 2024, surpassing the total number of officers sworn in during 2023. Since 2023, more than 900 cadets have been sworn in as CHP officers.

At the CHP Academy, cadet training starts with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity. Cadets also receive instruction on mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques, among other core information related to their positions.