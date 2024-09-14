Unbroken Spirit: Sharon Louise's Latest Release 'Moonlight Lonesome' Released Now

NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The recognized author, Sharon Louise has published his latest release, “Moonlight Lonesome” The author of this book has masterfully portrayed the character of Daniel. This young 20-year-old individual had aspirations for a future filled with passion and meaning. This young man dreamed of uniting with his beloved girlfriend Alexandria and creating a future away from the chaos of war.In this book, the author effectively portrays tense moments of war such as when the enemy's cannons draw near, it causes a wave of anxiety to sweep over the soldiers. Sharon Louise also introduced the brave character in the book, Lieutenant Carl Wilmont, who bore the weight of leadership.Sharon Louise in this book portrays the human spirit's resilience in the face of adversity. The characters embody courage, love, and the unwavering pursuit of freedom. The author symbolizes the countless soldiers who sacrificed their lives for a greater purpose, leaving behind a legacy of bravery and honor.The book explores the remarkable strength of the human spirit in this book when confronted with challenges. The characters in this book exemplify bravery, compassion, and a firm quest for liberty. They represent the numerous soldiers who gave their lives for a noble cause, leaving behind a legacy of courage and integrity.About the AuthorThe well-known author Sharon Louise has 17 years of nursing experience. In her forty-one years of marriage, her love for her husband has not diminished. Sharon was raised in Garden City, Kansas. Sharon Louise graduated from Garden City Senior High School in 1969. She earned a B.A. in sociology and a music minor from Arkansas in 1973. The author completed her master's degree in theology at Western Seminary in Portland, Oregon, in 1977 and met three-quarters of the prerequisites for her doctorate. In her personal life, she has strong relationships. She is a grandma to fifteen grandkids and a mother to three daughters, Angela, Morgan, and Emily, all of whom are in their forties. Sharon is a devout Christian who has lived in Evergreen, Colorado, for over 25 years, following Jesus' teachings and regularly attending 12-step programs. Sharon Louise is acclaimed for her skillful integration of romanticism and persistence. "Moonlight Lonesome," her bestselling romance novel, showcases her unique storytelling skills and profound understanding of human emotions.Visit for more details: https://sharonlouiseperry.com/

