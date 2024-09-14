MFAET Delivers Dehydrator Machine to Cathliro Commodities with PACER Plus Support

Cathliro Commodities, a women-led and locally owned cocoa producer and exporter, was officially handed over a food dehydrator machine today.

The new equipment, funded by the Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations (PACER) Plus Work Programme, is set to enhance the company’s capacity to process and export value-added cocoa products and dried fruits, both domestically and internationally.

Cathliro Commodities, founded by Ms. Diana Yates, has been at the forefront of cocoa farming in the country. The company operates on a 99.9-hectare cocoa farm and works closely with local farmers, purchasing cocoa beans for processing and export. Recently, Cathliro has diversified into value-added chocolate products and expanded its operations to include dried fruits such as pineapple, banana, pawpaw, and mango.

Speaking at the equipment handover ceremony today, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET) Permanent Secretary Mr. Collin Beck, highlighted the importance of supporting local producers like Cathliro Commodities.

“Cathliro’s progress shows the potential of Solomon Islands’ agricultural sector, not only to enhance food security but also to build wealth from within, allowing out growers to integrate meaningfully within the formal economy.

“So, we call on everyone to drink more locally produced cocoa disks, purchase more cocoa powder for your baking needs and support our local producers. The food dehydrator will enable Cathliro to maintain and further expand production levels of cocoa” said Mr. Beck.

Permanent Secretary Beck said highlighted that MFAET recognizes the important role of the private sector organizations such as Cathliro in contributing to cocoa development for Solomon Islands alongside its network of almost 200 farmers in Guadalcanal, Isabel and Makira Provinces.

He commends Cathliro Commodities for their success in forging connections with new foreign markets for Solomon Islands cacao and downstream processing of their products. He encouraged Solomon Islanders to drink more local cocoa as a substitute to foreign beverage to assist in promoting local businesses like Cathliro Commodities.

Ms. Diana Yates, founder of Cathliro Commodities, expressed her excitement at the new opportunities the equipment brings.

“This support from PACER Plus is a big win for us. We’ve been working hard to grow our business and help local farmers, but this equipment will allow us to diversity our products, especially for boutique markets overseas and to ensure sustainability in our operations, whatever the weather may be, expanding drying technique capabilities by a larger volume,” said Ms. Yates.

The dehydrator machine will help the company increase the volume of processed cocoa products, including cocoa paste, cocoa nibs, cocoa powder, cocoa tea and fruity chocolate bars, in addition to dried fruits.

The funding of the food dehydrator aligns with PACER Plus’s Development and Economic Cooperation Work Programme, which aims to promote regional integration and trade development of the parties, including promotion of the participation of women, youth, and marginalised groups in trade and economic activities.

Mr. Roy Lagolago, Head of the PACER Plus Implementation Unit, highlighted the regional significance of supporting SMEs to strengthen trade.

“PACER Plus exists to help businesses like Cathliro to overcome barriers to trade and access new markets. This equipment will enable them to improve the quality of their products and meet the necessary requirements for international export. By empowering businesses in Solomon Islands, PACER Plus also ensures that trade benefits extend across communities in the Pacific,” said Mr. Lagolago.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE

Permanent Secretary, Collin Beck speaking during the handover ceremony today.

Cathliro Commodities workers came out to witness the handover ceremony.

A Cathliro worker, Shelly working on dried beans.

Diana Yates, founder of Cathliro Commodities explaining the use of the machine to Permanent Secretary, Collin Beck, Director Trade, Ms Natalia Patternot and Pacer Plus National Coordinator- Solomon Islands, Tristein Zutu.