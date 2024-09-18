GFA Technologies Launches the DIMP Website Builder for Barbers and Barbershops Across Nigeria

International Expansion Planned for 2025

ABEOKUTA, OGUN, NIGERIA, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GFA Technologies, developer of DIMP, a leading website builder platform, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product tailored specifically for barbers and barbershops across Nigeria.With a focus on empowering barbers to elevate their businesses, DIMP's new platform offers an easy-to-use website builder that enables barbers to create professional online stores, manage appointments, and showcase their skills, all in one place.The launch of this platform aims to meet the growing demand for digital tools in the Nigerian market, where barbers can now enhance their customer experience and expand their reach. DIMP is committed to helping small business owners, particularly in the barbering industry, take advantage of the benefits of having a strong online presence.Key Features of DIMP for Barbers:• Online Store Creation: Barbers can now create their own websites and sell services directly from the websites, creating new revenue streams and improving customer convenience.• Scheduling System: The integrated booking system helps barbers manage appointments and manage their time, reduce no-shows, and provide customers with a seamless booking experience.• SEO Optimized Pages: DIMP ensures that each barber’s website is optimized for search engines, helping them attract more clients.• Portfolio Showcase: Barbers can easily display their work, showcasing different styles and haircuts to attract new customers.• Payments: Barbers can take payments online and offline and manage their finances"We are excited to launch DIMP for barbers and barbershops in Nigeria" said Debo Omololu, CEO & Co-Founder of GFA Technologies, the developers of the DIMP solution. "This platform is designed to empower barbers by giving them the tools they need to grow their businesses online.Emmanuel Oke, Chief Commercial Officer & Co-Founder of GFA Technologies also added, "With the rapid adoption of digital services, it's essential for barbers to have a professional online presence, and we're here to make that process as simple and effective as possible"Barbers across Nigeria can now sign up and start building their websites by visiting the DIMP for barbers' page . The platform is available immediately, with plans for international expansion in 2025.About DIMPDIMP is a website builder platform dedicated to helping service-based businesses establish a strong online presence. With a focus on user-friendly design and powerful features, DIMP makes it easy for businesses to create professional websites that drive growth. DIMP is currently available in Nigeria, with plans to expand globally in 2025.Visit Website: https://dimpified.com/barbers

