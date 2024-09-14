ALE Investigation Leads to Charges at Johnston County Store

On September 13, 2024, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Division along with the Smithfield Police Department executed a search warrant at Mr. Smoke & Vape in Smithfield, located at 1547 East Market Street, Suite 102. The investigation began after receiving a request from Smithfield Police Department who received complaints alleging illegal drug sales. During the search, ALE agents seized over 11 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, one rifle, one handgun, and U.S. currency. The following individuals have been charged in connection with the operation: Wail Jamal Ahmed Al Saidi, 21, of Clinton, the co-owner of Mr. Smoke & Vape, has be charged with the following: Taher Ahmed Al Lahabi, 48, of Clayton, the co-owner of Mr. Smoke & Vape, has been charged with:

Edwin Tyler Lusk, 19, of Smithfield, an employee at Mr. Smoke & Vape, has been charged with: “This is a great example of agencies working together to make our communities safer”, said Pete Hedrick, Smithfield Police Department Police Chief. “This investigation began with a tip and through diligent efforts by ALE resulted in a significant seizure of illegal narcotics. I am proud of both agencies’ commitment to making Smithfield a great place to live and shop.” ALE’s 111 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws. ###

