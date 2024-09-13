Community Amenities Get $12.8M Provincial Funding Boost

CANADA, September 13 - From the City of Victoria: https://www.victoria.ca/city-government/news/community-amenities-get-128m-provincial-funding-boost

The City of Victoria is investing in valuable upgrades to Royal Athletic Park and Centennial Square with the help of $12.8 million in provincial funding from the Growing Communities Fund.

“We are thrilled to receive this generous contribution from the BC Government's Growing Communities Fund,” said Mayor Marianne Alto. “These improvements will greatly benefit our community by providing enhanced recreational and public spaces for everyone to enjoy. We eagerly anticipate the positive experiential impacts these upgrades will have for residents and visitors in our evolving city."

City Council approved $8.3 million from the provincial fund for the initial phase of improvements to Royal Athletic Park. The upgrades will enhance the visitor experience in the stadium, including upgrading the washrooms, spectator seating, lighting and overall accessibility throughout the facility. Construction is expected to be completed by late 2027.

Council approved the remaining $4.5 million in provincial funding to be used for the Centennial Square Revitalization Project, which will add new green spaces, a splash pad, new trees and improved lighting to create a more welcoming and vibrant community space. Construction is anticipated to begin in summer 2025 and be completed in 2026.

“I know the value of having high quality public amenities and parks. These upgrades to Royal Athletic Park and Centennial Square invite everyone to connect with their neighbours and friends and celebrate as a community,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Through the Growing Communities Fund, we’re partnering with Victoria and communities across the province to fund projects like this that improve infrastructure and build strong, healthy, and vibrant communities.”

“Royal Athletic Park and Centennial Square are home to so many community events and have created connections and memories for Victorians, young and old!” said Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill. “From cheering on Victoria’s HarbourCats baseball team at the park to enjoying concerts and markets in the square, these upgrades will benefit residents and visitors for years to come.”

The Growing Communities Fund (GCF) provides a one-time grant to all 188 local governments in B.C. to support the delivery of infrastructure projects necessary to enable community growth.

For more information on these City projects, please visit https://victoria.ca/majorprojects.