CANADA, September 13 - From Natural Resources Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/natural-resources-canada/news/2024/09/thousands-of-new-ev-chargers-across-canada-will-support-canadians-green-transportation-choices.html

French: https://www.canada.ca/fr/ressources-naturelles-canada/nouvelles/2024/09/linstallation-de-milliers-de-nouvelles-bornes-de-recharge-pour-vehicules-electriques-au-canada-aidera-les-canadiens-a-choisir-lecomobilite.html

Making the switch to an electric vehicle (EV) is a win-win for families looking to save money while reducing pollution. Due to cheaper refuelling and lower maintenance costs, most EVs cost less than their gas engine counterparts over their lifetime. Canadians are also benefiting from federal investments across the EV supply chain, which are positioning Canada as a leader in the growing global EV market and creating good manufacturing jobs across the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, alongside Member of Parliament Patrick Weiler, announced federal investments of $14.9 million for 20 projects that will install more than 3,000 EV chargers across Canada, while raising awareness of the benefits of EVs and advancing training and code upgrades to ensure more communities have access to current information and opportunities to seize the potential of EVs.

The projects announced today include a federal investment of $1.5 million for Plug ’N Drive (plugndrive.ca) to raise awareness and help address challenges related to awareness, knowledge, confidence and adoption of ZEVs and lower-carbon trucks. The funding, which will support outreach and education activities, was provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emissions Vehicles Awareness Initiative (natural-resources.canada.ca) (ZEVAI).

Today’s announcement also includes an investment of more than $3.1 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (housing-infrastructure.canada.ca) . Through the CleanBC Communities Fund, federal and provincial funding support community infrastructure projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Funding will go toward two projects in British Columbia that will provide more options for electric vehicle charging.

The investments announced today support requirements included in the recent Electric Vehicle Availability Standard (canada.ca) , which aims to further accelerate the Canadian adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), ultimately contributing to the national targets of all new light-duty vehicles sales being ZEV by 2035.

Since 2020, automotive and battery manufacturers have announced investments in Canada of more than $34 billion to transition to electric vehicle production and to establish a battery supply chain. The government has also worked to secure critical battery manufacturing investments through special contribution agreements and the Clean Technology Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit. Together, these investments are creating thousands of sustainable jobs across the EV value chain.

From battery manufacturing to public charging stations, the Government of Canada is supporting Canadians in making affordable and green transportation choices.

Quotes:

“As Canadians use more e-bikes, e-buses, EVs and chargers, the Government of Canada is investing in information and infrastructure to support a public transition to zero-emission mobility and help Canadians save money on gas. We’re also making electric vehicles more affordable and electric charging more available where Canadians live, work, travel and play. Investing in more EV projects, like the ones announced today, will put Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a strong, healthy net-zero future.”

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Canada

“Electric vehicles are an invaluable tool in combating the impacts of climate change. We are working on the ground and behind the scenes on projects that build the infrastructure needed to support them. At the same time, we’re working with partners across the country to communicate their benefits while building a sustainable transportation network that works for all Canadians.”

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

“We're driving the switch to electric vehicles — they’re the cleaner and more affordable option for British Columbians. These investments will expand our fast-growing network of charging stations, allowing more communities and people to access clean transportation options that help cut both climate pollution and fuel and maintenance costs.”

– The Honourable George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, Government of British Columbia

Quick Facts

The Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (natural-resources.canada.ca) provides funding to support the installation of EV chargers in multi-unit residential buildings, at workplaces, on-street and along highways, at public places and where EV fleets are serviced.

provides funding to support the installation of EV chargers in multi-unit residential buildings, at workplaces, on-street and along highways, at public places and where EV fleets are serviced. NRCan’s Energy Innovation Program (natural-resources.canada.ca) advances clean energy technologies that will help Canada meet its climate change targets while supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. It funds research, development and demonstration projects and other related scientific activities.

advances clean energy technologies that will help Canada meet its climate change targets while supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. It funds research, development and demonstration projects and other related scientific activities. Before hitting the roads, Canadians can easily map out their route by consulting Natural Resources Canada’s (NRCan) Electric Charging and Alternative Fuelling Stations Locator (natural-resources.canada.ca) . On-road transportation accounts for about 18 percent of Canada’s total greenhouse gas emissions.

. On-road transportation accounts for about 18 percent of Canada’s total greenhouse gas emissions. The Government of Canada has allocated over $1 billion in funding to support the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations across the country. As of August 2024, a total of 41,799 chargers have been funded through NRCan’s EV infrastructure programs.

Provincial incentive programs (caa.ca) are also available to help more Canadians purchase or lease an EV.

are also available to help more Canadians purchase or lease an EV. The CleanBC Communities Fund provides federal and provincial funding for community infrastructure projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions through a decreased reliance on fossil fuels, focusing on renewable energy, access to clean-energy transportation, improved energy efficiency of buildings and the generation of clean energy.

The Green Infrastructure Stream of the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting renewable technologies.

Related Information

BACKGROUNDER:

Government of Canada Investments in Electric Vehicles

Everyone has a role to play in tackling climate change. The widespread shift to electric vehicles (EVs) is critical to decarbonizing on-road transportation, which accounts for 18 percent of Canada’s total greenhouse gas emissions — of which 50 percent is produced by light-duty vehicles (LDV), or passenger cars.

In addition, clean fuels, such as clean hydrogen, advanced biofuels, liquid synthetic fuels and renewable natural gas, will play a critical role in hard to decarbonize sectors such as industry and medium- and heavy-duty freight.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a federal investment of $14.9 million for 20 projects to advance zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, codes and standards, and education across Canada.

Zero Emissions Vehicle Infrastructure Program Projects

Kang and Gill Construction Limited in Victoria, B.C.: An investment of $340,000 to install 68 EV chargers by March 31, 2024.

Halifax County Condominium Corporation #240 in Halifax, Nova Scotia: An investment of $110,000 to install 22 EV chargers by April 2023.

Halifax International Airport in Goffs, Nova Scotia: An investment of $180,000 to install 37 EV chargers by December 2024.

Park Royal Shopping Centre Holdings Ltd., West Vancouver, North Vancouver and Whistler, B.C.: An investment of $242,000 from NRCan to install 50 EV chargers by November 2023.

Concert Realty Services Ltd, Vancouver, B.C.: An investment of $190,000 from NRCan to install 38 EV chargers by January 2025.

Westbank Projects Corp., Toronto, Ontario, and Vancouver, B.C.: An investment of $4,914,660 to install 2635 EV chargers by May 2025.

THE OWNERS, STRATA PLAN BCS4321, Vancouver, B.C.: An investment of $150,000 to install 30 EV chargers by June 2024.

Austeville Properties Ltd., Vancouver, B.C.: An investment of $250,000 to install 50 EV chargers by October 2025.

1125 Denman Developments Limited Partnership by its general partner Denman Developments Ltd, Vancouver, BC: An investment of $500,000 to install 16 EV chargers by July 2025.

The Owners Strata Plan LMS1108 “The National,” Vancouver, B.C.: An investment of $260,000 to install 60 EV chargers by May 2024.

Strata Corporation LMS4255 “Marinaside Resort,” Vancouver, B.C.: An investment of $500,000 to install 140 EV chargers by May 2024.

1229488 BC Ltd., Vancouver, B.C.: An investment of $99,999, to install 23 EV chargers by March 2024.

Zero Emissions Vehicle Awareness Initiative

Plug’N Drive, Toronto, Ontario: An investment of $1,560,633 to raise awareness of electric vehicles across Canada through a comprehensive awareness and experiential campaign, featuring test drives targeting small and medium-sized communities with limited experience or exposure to electric vehicles.

Create Climate Equity Association in Coquitlam, B.C.: An investment of $100,000 to engage one or more lower-income, underserved, urban communities in the City of Vancouver, B.C., on transportation needs and develop a design for equity-based, zero-emission mobility solutions for the participating communities.

Steel River Group Ltd in Calgary, Alberta: An investment of $300,000 to empower and equip Indigenous youth with the essential knowledge, skills and confidence to lead sustainable transportation and clean energy initiatives in their communities.

Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) in Edmonton, Alberta: An investment of $247,045 to develop non-credit courses on the maintenance of hydrogen fuel cell buses and heavy-duty vehicles to educate fleet owners, operators and heavy-duty vehicle mechanics and technicians on the use and maintenance of MHDVs and raise public confidence and awareness in zero-emission MHDV.

HUB Cycling, Vancouver, B.C.: An investment of $241,545 to increase awareness and uptake of e-mobility for transportation across the province of British Columbia.

Minister Wilkinson also announced $3.6 million in funding for CSA Group (csagroup.org) to update codes and standards related to ZEV infrastructure through the Energy Innovation Program:

CSA Group, Toronto, Ontario, $3,616,373. The objective of this project is to establish and revise codes and standards, develop guideline documents, manage committees, perform literature reviews for zero-emission transportation infrastructure, covering advanced charging equipment, energy storage, management and various transportation modes.

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada – Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP)

Lastly, Minister Wilkinson announced a joint investment of more than $3.1 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for two green infrastructure projects in British Columbia. The projects will enhance access to clean transportation options, use B.C.’s clean electricity supply and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.