West 16th Avenue near UBC closed for film production

CANADA, September 13 - People using West 16th Avenue near the University of British Columbia (UBC) are advised of a full closure of the road beginning Sunday morning, Sept. 15, 2024, to accommodate a film production.

West 16th Avenue will be closed to all vehiclular traffic between Blanca Street and Wesbrook Mall, from Sunday, Sept. 15 at 5 a.m. until Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 1 a.m.

People travelling to and from UBC during this closure should plan additional travel time.

During the closure, vehicles can detour via University Boulevard and Chancellor Boulevard. Both detour routes will be fully marked with signs.

The multi-use pathway along West 16th Avenue between Blanca Street and Wesbrook Mall will also be closed to cyclists and pedestrians on the afternoon and evening of Monday, Sept. 16. Signs will direct cyclists and pedestrians to detours that will be available via the trails in Pacific Spirit Park, or people can use University Boulevard.

West 16th Avenue will be available to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, as normal, in time for Tuesday morning’s traffic inflow.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to obey all signs and follow the direction of traffic-control personnel.