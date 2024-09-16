Nominations are now open for the Empathy Employer workplace recognition award and certification program

Celebrate your company's inclusive culture with Empathy Employer award, reinforcing your status as an employer of choice.

When employees feel supported, they thrive, and so does the company. The Empathy Employer certification serves as a validation for organizations committed to fostering an inclusive company culture” — Ritesh Seth, Co-founder & CEO

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empathy Employer announces that nominations are now open for its workplace recognition award and certification program . This initiative honors organizations that foster empathetic and inclusive workplace cultures, serving as a source of pride for employees and a unique employer branding tool. Achieving the Empathy Employer certification demonstrates a business's commitment to creating positive and supportive work environments.The program is built on a proprietary empathy assessment framework and research-backed survey tool that measures attributes of empathetic behaviors to calculate the Empathy Employer Index ℠ (EEI) score. This assessment provides HR leaders and C-suite executives with valuable insights into their workplace culture, highlighting areas for improvement.Participating organizations can benchmark their performance against others in the industry. This comparison not only enhances a company's reputation by serving as social proof of its support for employees but also provides a competitive edge in attracting and hiring top talent. The best people want to work for the best companies, and this recognition validates the important work being done to support employees.After completing the employee survey, organizations become eligible for the Empathy Employer award and certification . This recognition distinguishes companies as leaders in empathy and employee well-being, attracting top talent and instilling pride among employees who are part of a people-driven work culture.Nominations are open to businesses of all sizes and industries. Companies seeking recognition for their empathetic workplace efforts are encouraged to apply. The award celebrates organizations that have successfully integrated empathy into their business strategies, resulting in a more engaged and motivated workforce.“Our certification program empowers organizations to lead with empathy, setting a standard for workplace excellence,” says Ritesh Seth, CEO and co-founder of Empathy Employer. By recognizing and celebrating these efforts, we aim to inspire more businesses to embrace empathy as a core value, enhancing both employee satisfaction and organizational performance.”Empathy Employer's program offers a structured approach to assess and improve employee experiences within the organization. It helps leaders better understand their organizational environment. Receiving the certification provides a competitive edge in the job market, attracting talent who prioritize working in environments where they feel valued. This recognition reinforces a company's reputation as an employer of choice, committed to the well-being of its workforce.For more information on how to nominate your organization for the Empathy Employer workplace recognition award and certification program, visit their website at empathyemployer.com

