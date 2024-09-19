My Office Apps (MOA) Launches New Feature for Kechie ERP: SupplierHub

A fully integrated cloud-based ERP software

Real-Time Purchase Automation and Empowering Businesses with Supplier Collaboration.

SupplierHub enhances supplier collaboration and automates procurement, empowering businesses to streamline operations and drive efficiency within the Kechie ERP platform."” — Mariam Komeili

CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOA, a leading provider of cloud-based ERP solutions, is proud to announce the launch of SupplierHub, a new capability integrated into its flagship Kechie ERP software. This latest enhancement introduces a comprehensive supplier management feature that allows businesses to collaborate with suppliers directly, order products seamlessly through a centralized portal, and automate the entire procurement process.SupplierHub empowers businesses by giving suppliers access to upload and manage their available items in real-time. Buyers can review these items and directly order through the portal, with Kechie ERP automatically converting the orders into purchase orders, which are then sent to the supplier—streamlining procurement and enhancing overall efficiency.Key Benefits of SupplierHub Include:- Supplier Collaboration: SupplierHub enables suppliers to add and update their available items directly within the system, ensuring businesses always have access to the most up-to-date inventory information.- Direct Ordering: Businesses can review items from their suppliers in SupplierHub and place orders with a single click, eliminating the need for manual processes.- Automated Purchase Orders: Once an order is placed, Kechie ERP automatically converts it into a purchase order, which is sent directly to the supplier, expediting the procurement cycle.- Real-Time Integration: SupplierHub operates within the Kechie ERP ecosystem, ensuring that all transactions, updates, and inventory data are synchronized in real-time.Mariam Komeili, CEO of MOA, commented, "We developed SupplierHub in response to the growing need for businesses to streamline their supply chain operations and improve supplier communication. Automating manual processes and enabling real-time supplier collaboration allows businesses to make faster, more informed decisions while reducing errors and increasing efficiency. SupplierHub is a game-changer for businesses looking to improve their procurement processes."SupplierHub can be seamlessly integrated into the existing Kechie ERP package, providing businesses with flexibility as they grow. As part of the Kechie ERP suite, it offers real-time inventory management, supplier collaboration, and enhanced order processing—all from one centralized platform. It can also be added to Kechie ERP systems at any time to help businesses scale their operations.About My Office Apps , Inc.My Office Apps, Inc. (MOA) is a leader in business improvement software solutions to automate your organization. In the past 10 years, MOA has offered our Kechie line of cloud-based fully integrated solutions that serve distributors and manufacturers in many industries. Kechie is scalable with a simplified user experience and includes features such as inventory and warehouse management, CRM, procurement, logistics, manufacturing, finance - or a fully configured ERP software.For more information about SupplierHub or to add this feature to your Kechie ERP package, please visit www.myofficeapps.com or contact our team at info@moaerp.com.

