Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner was named a finalist in the sustainability category of the Ac Design Excellence Awards

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner Since 1953 The Celine Handbag Repair and Restoration earns Margaret's the Couture Cleaner a Design Excellence Award as a Finalist in the Sustainability Category Ac Design Awards Finalist 2024 Sustainability Category

This accolade honors our brand and reinforces our unwavering commitment to leading the way in sustainable cleaning and restoration of all apparel and leather.

Our Mission – Since 1953, To be the nation’s most successful couture dry cleaner and to live up to our goals of providing true excellence through craftsmanship and Five Star Customer Service.” — Chuck Horst, President

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret's the Couture Cleaner, a brand that embodies a steadfast commitment to sustainability, has been named a finalist in the sustainability category of the prestigious 2024 Design Excellence Awards.

The sustainability award considers Margaret's exceptional restoration work on a severely burned and distorted leather Celine handbag.

Where other service providers dared not attempt work on this essentially destroyed bag, our artisans eagerly accepted the challenge, showcasing our unique and experienced approach to restoration. This is just one example of our team's unparalleled expertise in the field of restoration, a testament to our commitment to excellence.

Several hands of Margaret's team were involved in this effort. Most notably, hide stitching specialists, along with their artists who specialize in expert color match blends and specialists in paint applications, were able to exactly match the leather grain, stitching, and color of the most damaged panel of the bag, replacing it entirely.

To complete the restoration, they performed an extensive, detailed cleaning and specialty smoke deodorizing method for the entire bag, restoring it to a new condition. This impressive save was presented on an unforgettable evening at the stunning FASHIONPHILE showroom in New York City.

About Margaret's:

As a recognized and highly awarded national leader, Margaret's has spent the last decade enhancing their leather care for couture and specialty garments. Margaret's unique selling points, including their in-house, highly experienced artisans in their state-of-the-art processing facility, have solidified their position as the nation's leading service provider for all things couture—vintage costumes and apparel, handbags, bridal gowns, leathers, and more. Their team of leather craft experts and renowned masters has earned Margaret's reputation as "Rodeo Drive's Most Recommended." Visit http://margarets.com to experience our unparalleled service and expertise.

About Accessories Council:

Accessories Council Excellence Awards (ACE) were established in 1996 and are bestowed annually at a black-tie gala to companies, brands, individuals, retailers, and designers who have made a lasting and meaningful contribution to our industry. The recipients represent an impressive list of tastemakers who have created memorable and history-changing impacts across all accessory categories. The award ceremony is the preeminent event in the accessories industry and is attended by an influential list of executives, designers, press, and influencers. It garners significant multi-media attention at the consumer and trade levels. Last year, 10,000 votes were cast, and the winners were showcased in the 2023 Winter Issue of Ac Magazine.

