Response from the State Bar of California on Signing of Assembly Bill 3279, the Attorney Licensing Fee Bill

Most of the State Bar’s funding comes from attorney licensing fees. The bill increases 2025 annual licensing fees for active attorneys by $88 and for inactive attorneys by $22.60. The increase will enable the State Bar to meet obligations to staff and pay for critical operational expenses that have risen in recent years.

