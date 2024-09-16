Action Aroma Scent-Based Learning System

The Action Aroma Kit! Enjoying the Aroma! Action Aroma on the Go!

Signature Blends of Essential Oils Act as a Self-Improvement Tool

DECATUR, IN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beer Co. has announced a collection of essential oil synergies that function as triggers for learning optimal behavioral traits. When the ideal mindset is repeatedly associated with a particular signature synergy, that aroma triggers and helps the behavior become learned. These associated desirable attributes are entrenched even more easily when paired with a related emotional color . Final reinforcement is obtained by using online mantra cards that can be printed to remind the user of the desirable quality they’re after.The Action Aroma™ kit is a selection of 12 all-natural, aromatically unique fusions of oils distilled from around the world matched with popular colors for a synergistic effect, i.e., true blue, warm yellow, earthy brown, red passion, etc. This system is designed to be a natural self-improvement tool, enabling positive and constructive emotional approaches to various situations. Users can quickly sample each aroma from the twist-off natural cork top to find their favorite emotion and immediately experience the associated elation.Action Aroma™ master blenders select aromatic high, middle, and low notes to artfully achieve an array of synergies (oils combined on a molecular level, superior to blends that are just mixed), each with a highly complex aromatic autograph that more easily and efficiently becomes established in the user’s mind. Used for thousands of years by ancient Egyptians and Greeks for their healing and fragrant properties, essential oils are part of the new wave of natural products making the modern scene. “This many choices in one product is something new,” said Wendy Towne of Nature’s Way Retail Consultants, “and there’s been an upswing in interest, especially for functional ones.” Action Aroma™ offers color-relevant aromas such as Red-Passion/Courage featuring rosewood, red spruce & frankincense, Turquoise-Calming/Clarify with blue chamomile, patchouli & Argentinian tansy as well as Pink-Intuitive/Love serenading the senses with rose geranium, Australian sandalwood & royal jasmine.Owner, Victor Beer, states that their mission is to facilitate more rewarding human interaction to counteract some of the world's negativity, improving everyone's quality of life.Email: Victor@ActionAroma.com Website: www.ActionAroma.com # # #

Pink/Love/Intuition Action Aroma spreads more Love into the world!

