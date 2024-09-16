Dr. Nicole D. Bradford Releases Empowering New Book, My Soul Is Not for Sale, Her Journey to Triumph and Authenticity

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin, TX – September 13, 2024 – Dr. Nicole D. Bradford, renowned author, life coach, and motivational speaker, announces the release of her compelling new book, My SOUL Is Not For Sale. This transformative memoir invites readers to confront the harsh realities of toxic work environments, power struggles, and the pressure to conform, all through the courageous lens of Dr. Bradford's experiences.In My SOUL Is Not For Sale, Dr. Bradford lays bare the often-unspoken truths of navigating the modern workplace and beyond. From the challenges of growing up amidst domestic violence and societal doubt in east Austin to her rise as a leading figure in education, Dr. Bradford’s story is a testament to the power of resilience and authenticity. “My journey has been one of defying expectations and embracing my truth,” Dr. Bradford shares. “I hope my story empowers others to reclaim their voice and live boldly, on their own terms.”Dr. Bradford's path to success was marked by extraordinary determination and self-belief. Overcoming financial hardships, self-doubt, and challenging family dynamics, she achieved remarkable milestones, including earning her bachelor's degree in three years, completing her master’s in one year, and securing an Ed.D. from Texas Southern University by age 27. Her accomplishments extend beyond academics; she also became the first African American Miss Austin, demonstrating her commitment to breaking barriers and setting new standards.With over twenty years in education, Dr. Bradford has served in diverse roles such as teacher, professor, Assistant Principal, Vice President of Student Services, and Campus Principal. Her dedication to empowering students and shaping educational policy is evident. However, her most cherished role remains that of a devoted mother to Kristen, Kyle, Jr., and Kaitlyn. “Guiding others to discover their purpose and live authentically is my greatest joy,” she reflects.My SOUL Is Not For Sale offers an intimate look into Dr. Bradford's personal battles, including her experiences as a first-generation college graduate, overcoming workplace biases, and balancing a demanding career with family life. Her candid narrative is designed to inspire readers to shed the “lies, labels, and limitations” imposed by others and to pursue a life of authenticity and fulfillment.The book also addresses Dr. Bradford’s journey through grief and loss, including the recent deaths of her sister and father. These experiences have deepened her resolve to encourage others to live purposefully and cherish every moment.Dr. Bradford is also the author of 1 Step Is All It Takes, a guide to achieving dreams through small, deliberate actions. Her work is grounded in Christian faith, using scripture to inspire personal and spiritual growth.Through her organization, Maintain the Flame, Dr. Bradford continues to motivate audiences globally with her workshops, coaching, and keynote speaking. Her mission remains steadfast: to help individuals embrace their unique identities and lead audaciously authentic lives.My SOUL Is Not For Sale is available now through major book retailers and online platforms. Join Dr. Bradford on this empowering journey to reclaim your soul and live your truth. Grab Your Copy of "My Soul is Not for Sale" now by clicking here:

