Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Saratoga County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of James Dellea, who died on September 11, 2024 following an encounter with members of the New York State Police (NYSP) in Saratoga Springs.

On the afternoon of September 11, NYSP troopers responding to a 911 call followed Mr. Dellea to a parking lot on State Route 9, where he was allegedly holding a long gun. During the encounter, one of the troopers, who was off duty at the time, fired his weapon, striking Mr. Dellea. Mr. Dellea was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers recovered one long gun at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.