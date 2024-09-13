Update: Maʻipalaoa Bridge rescheduled for Sept. 17 – 21

Main, News Posted on Sep 13, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) updates the Māʻili community of the postponement of upcoming full closures of Farrington Highway for the Maʻipalaoa Bridge project previously scheduled for the weekend of Friday, Sept. 13.

Crews are working toward refining the ratio for the concrete mix to ensure the repour of the Phase 3 beam and backwall concrete pouring will meet specification standards. This extra attention to the mix is to ensure the strength of the deck and will allow crews to avoid concrete removal as experienced with the previous pour in July 2024. The rework for part of the bridge deck will be done at no additional cost to the state.

These two deck pours have been rescheduled for the week of Tuesday, Sept. 17 through Saturday, Sept. 21 and will take place over two consecutive nights of work during this period. Work will be from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the selected workdays. Crews will close the two westbound lanes of Farrington Highway for the deck pours. The eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway will be utilized for two-way contraflow through the work zone. The exact dates will be announced as details are finalized.

In addition, there will be a daytime single-lane closure in the westbound direction on Farrington Highway on Monday, Sept. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for concrete driveway drainage channel, or swale work.

Future work for project completion includes: the installation of asphalt pavement and installation of signs and temporary striping, etc. This work will be announced as scheduled.

The anticipated completion date for the Maʻipalaoa Bridge Replacement project is late 2024. Additional daytime closures will be required after the project completion date to return the roadway to its original condition and clear the worksite.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas. For weekly road closure updates, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

HDOT apologizes for the continued disruption to the community and thanks the public for its patience as we work to maintain safe facilities.

###