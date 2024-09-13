Bridge Construction Prompts Lisega Boulevard Closure in Cocke County

KNOXVILLE – Motorists traveling on Lisega Boulevard in Cocke County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic.

Beginning on Monday, September 16, Lisega Boulevard will be closed to allow for bridge construction as part of the Newport Bypass project. This road closure is expected be in place until Summer 2025.

Signage will be in place to direct motorists around the work zone. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.