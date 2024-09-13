WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group – semifinal places confirmed

MACAU, September 13 - The quarterfinals of WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, took place today (13 September) at the Macao East Asian Games Dome.

In the men’s singles, top seed and world no.1 Wang Chuqin of China overcame Korea Republic’s Cho Daeseong to win in straight games (11-9, 11-8, 12-10). He will face teammate Lin Shidong in the semifinals after the latter eliminated Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei (11-7, 11-7, 11-9). Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei teenager Kao Cheng-Jui continues his amazing run at the event by taking down Sweden’s Truls Moregard, the Paris Olympic singles silver medallist, in a five-game nailbiter (4-11, 12-10, 11-9, 7-11, 11-7). He will meet Dang Qiu after the German recovered from two games down to defeat China’s Liang Jingkun (2-11, 8-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-5).

Three Chinese players made it into the final 4 of the women’s singles. Top seed and world no.1 Sun Yingsha withstood the challenge from Joo Cheonhui of the Korea Republic to win by 3-1 (11-6, 3-11, 11-6, 11-2). Second seed Wang Manyu defeated Chinese Taipei’s Cheng I-Ching in four games (8-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7), and will meet third seed Wang Yidi who scored a straight game victory (11-5, 15-13, 11-8) over Japan’s Miyuu Kihara. However, Chen Xingtong crashed out (11-6, 7-11, 7-11, 5-11) at the hands of Japan’s Miwa Harimoto.

The results of 13 September are as follows:

Event Players Result Men’s singles LIN Shidong (China) vs LIN Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei) 3-0 Dang QIU (Germany) vs LIANG Jingkun (China) 3-2 Truls MOREGARD (Sweden) vs KAO Cheng-Jui (Chinese Taipei) 2-3 WANG Chuqin (China) vs CHO Daeseong (Korea Republic) 3-0 Women’s singles CHENG I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) vs WANG Manyu (China) 1-3 Miyuu KIHARA (Japan) vs WANG Yidi (China) 0-3 CHEN Xingtong (China) vs Miwa HARIMOTO (Japan) 1-3 SUN Yingsha (China) vs JOO Cheonhui (Korea Republic) 3-1

The semifinals start tomorrow (14 September) at 6:30 p.m. Tickets holders are reminded that admission into the venue starts from one hour before the first match of the session commences. Online ticket holders may collect their tickets at the ticket office of the venue, which opens two hours before the first match of the day. Upon collection, ticket holders are required to present their receipt and the identity document registered for ticket purchase. If a representative is collecting the tickets on behalf of the ticket holder, they should present their own identity document, the receipt, a copy of the ticket holder’s identity document, and an authorization from the ticket holder.

Spectators can travel to the Macao East Asian Games Dome by public bus route no.50 and MT4, or by the Light Rapid Transit (LRT). The Public transport services will operate at a higher frequency during the event period as necessary so as to address passenger demand.

Spectators who are driving to the venue may park at the available parking spaces at the Macao East Asian Games Dome during the competition period. On 14 (from 4:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.) and 15 (from 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.) September, designated areas on roads near the Macao East Asian Games Dome, including Rua da Patinagem, Rua do Tiro and Rua de Ténis, will be used as temporary public parking areas for spectators driving to the venue. The parking spaces are subject to availability on a first-come-first-serve basis. Drivers are advised to take note of the signage and the instructions of the on-site personnel.

For more details, please visit the event’s website at wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.