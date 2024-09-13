Comer, McClain Renew Request to DEA for Information on Shortage of Schedule II Drugs

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) are today sending a letter to Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Administrator Anne Milgram reiterating a request for documents and communications related to the growing number of critical drug shortages impacting Americans’ medical care. In the letter, the lawmakers raise the potential for the compulsory process on outstanding document requests if DEA does not produce requested documents in a timely manner.

“…Schedule II stimulant drugs like Adderall remain in shortage and families are struggling to source their medications. In times of prolonged shortage, patients in desperation may turn to sourcing their prescriptions outside of the regulated healthcare system. This summer, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released an official health advisory warning patients that stimulant medications purchased from illegal pharmacies may be counterfeit and contain deadly fentanyl. This warning supplements existing DEA bulletins highlighting that stimulants are ‘drugs of concern’ and especially vulnerable to counterfeiting and adulteration with fentanyl. In light of these concerns, the Committee expects DEA to produce requested documents and information in full as soon as possible,” the lawmakers wrote.

Chairman Comer and Subcommittee Chairwoman McClain first wrote to DEA on May 14, 2024 requesting documents and communications related to DEA’s impact on and response to the prolonged shortages of Schedule II drugs, including Adderall. In the three months since the initial request, DEA has only responded to one of the four Committee requests. Oversight Committee lawmakers questioned FDA Commissioner Califf about multiple crises at the FDA, including essential drug shortages, at a hearing in April.

“If DEA continues to withhold documents and information on this matter, the Committee will consider other means, including compulsory process,” the lawmakers continued.

Read the letter to Administrator Anne Milgram here.

