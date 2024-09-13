FEMA Offers Free Repair and Rebuilding Advice in Adair and Sioux Counties at Local Stores

Des Moines, Iowa — FEMA is providing free information about how to make your home stronger and safer – whether it was damaged by this summer’s severe storms or not.

FEMA will be at Adair and Sioux county hardware stores Tuesday, Sept. 17 through Friday, Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.:

Adair County Greenfield True Value Hardware 506 SE Sixth St. Greenfield, IA 50849 Sioux County M&H True Value Hardware 1126 Main St. Rock Valley, IA 51247

You can speak directly with FEMA specialists at local home improvement stores. The public can get answers to questions and discuss:

Proven methods for preventing damage from future disasters.

Techniques for rebuilding homes.

Tips for reducing your disaster risk – whether you own or rent your home.

Help is available to all homeowners, not only those affected by the recent storms.

If you have questions about how to make your home safer, call the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Helpline at 833-336-2487.

If you had flood related damage or storm-caused expenses and live or own a business in Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Humboldt, Lyon, Monona, O'Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Sioux and Woodbury counties, FEMA assistance can provide grants to help cover temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster related needs.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. For Spanish, press 2. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.