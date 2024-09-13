Weekly Traffic Update: September 13, 2024

11th St. closure extended through October 4

Originally announced in the Weekly Traffic Update for July 26, the closure of 11th St. between Connecticut St. and Delaware St. has been extended due to unforeseen construction delays.

The City now anticipates this closure to end October 4, pending weather or other delays.

Westbound Rockledge Rd. Closure extended

Originally announced in the Weekly Traffic Update for August 30, crews from Black Hills Energy closed westbound Rockledge Rd. from McDonald Dr. to Country Club Terr. for a gas main replacement. This closure has now been extended to Wednesday, September 18, due to delays.

Traffic control will be removed over the weekend and will be put back up at 9 am on Monday, September 16.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org