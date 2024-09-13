K&N Filters to Auction Off Surplus Manufacturing Equipment in Riverside CA

K&N Filters Corporate Office K&N Filters Logo The LocalAuctions.com Logo

K&N Filters is Liquidating Surplus Equipment Via an Online Auction on 9/17/24, Exclusively on LocalAuctions.com.

Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase assets from a company like this” — Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- K&N Filters , the world's leading manufacturer of washable performance air filters and air intake systems located in Riverside California, is liquidating surplus manufacturing equipment, tools and general business assets. For over 50 years, K&N has been an industry-leader in automotive filtration and technology—offering products to increase performance, protection, and longevity in thousands of vehicle applications for consumers worldwide. Today, in addition to performance air filters, K&N manufactures a variety of other protection and performance products, including air intake systems, oil filters, fuel filters, cabin air filters, and home air filters..The company is now offering an opportunity for local businesses and the general public alike a chance to bid on and purchase surplus equipment located in their corporate office by hosting an online auction on LocalAuctions.com . The company is liquidating the surplus equipment onsite including vehicles, manufacturing equipment, tooling, storage/shipping containers, office furniture, electronics, and other fixtures. “This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and other business owners” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com. “Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase assets from a company like this”.Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auction on LocalAuctions.com. Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the LocalAuctions.com website. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Thursday 9/19/24.Bidding is taking place now through Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. CT. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Tuesday 9/17/24 from 10am to 12pm. K&N Filters is located at 1455 Citrus Street, Riverside, CA 92507. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Wednesday 9/18/24 and Thursday 9/19/24 from 9am to 4pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Local Auctions Website.

